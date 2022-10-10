Read full article on original website
Biden to sign order seeking new prescription drug cost savings - official
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday pushing federal officials to drive prescription drug costs down during a pre-election trip designed to promote Democrats' health policies, an official said.
Former German Chancellor Merkel defends her government's move to buy massive amounts of Russian gas, saying she has no regrets as it was right for the time
Former German leader Angela Merkel has come under heavy scrutiny and criticism for her Russia policy amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
Global stock markets have surged after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by higher-than-forecast inflation numbers
US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Thursday's Rally; Big Bank Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing sharply higher in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 800 points in the previous session after annual inflation rate in the US eased for the third straight month to 8.2% in September, the lowest in seven months, down from 8.3% in the previous month.
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market
These highly profitable, established companies may never be this cheap again.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson evacuees to start arriving in Russia; Kyiv says 600 settlements liberated this month
Russian evacuation from Kherson continues; Ukrainian armed forces have taken back over 600 settlements, ministry says
