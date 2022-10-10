ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Thursday's Rally; Big Bank Earnings In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing sharply higher in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 800 points in the previous session after annual inflation rate in the US eased for the third straight month to 8.2% in September, the lowest in seven months, down from 8.3% in the previous month.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Community Policy