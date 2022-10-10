Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown. The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments. It also has a lot...
Indiana bridge to close for concrete repairs
The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced a closure to the Lincoln Memorial Bridge for repairs.
Inside Indiana Business
USW ratifies contract with Cleveland-Cliffs
Members of the United Steelworkers union have ratified a new, four-year contract with Ohio-based steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF). The contract covers more than 12,000 steel workers at 13 locations, including East Chicago, Gary and Burns Harbor. The union says the contract raises base wages by 20%, improves insurance benefits...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka man questions BMV Kiosk malfunction
A Mishawaka man has a warning for others tonight....Be cautious if you're paying cash while using a BMV kiosk. James Vargo was attempting to renew registrations for a handful of vehicles and his bill was totaling nearly 600 dollars. He was going to use a credit card at the kiosk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The construction of a 23-story Four Winds Hotel in South Bend is far from finished, yet it’s far enough along to start booking some of the space. The hotel is still a work in progress. It is rough around the edges. There are no...
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Opens New Office in Michigan City
Northwest Medical Group recently opened a new site in Michigan City to meet the growing demand for its healthcare services in La Porte County. The new medical office is approximately 9,500 square feet and located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Currently, the new medical building houses internal...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana issues tax refunds to deceased residents
CHICAGO - Indiana has issued more than a million-and-a-half refund checks, and some those were sent to people who are deceased. The Indiana Auditor of State says it has received a "high volume" of calls and emails regarding cases in which refund checks were made out to someone who has died.
wdrb.com
Guidance updated for Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59. The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
22 WSBT
Four Winds Casino South Bend shows off expansion progress
Four Winds Casinos are showcasing progress on the South Bend property's latest expansion. First announced in August, the latest addition is already spanning more than 98,000 square feet. Plans include 1,900 new slot machines, 27 table games and a 23-story hotel among other amenities, including a spa. New conference and...
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
threeriversnews.com
New marijuana retailer Daly Dope opens up near downtown TR
THREE RIVERS — Sometimes in business, certain circumstances can allow business owners to pivot to a new plan if something happens that would let you do so. That is exactly how Daly Dope, the newest recreational marijuana dispensary in Three Rivers, came to be, opening for business for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police Department moves to new location October 17
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department will begin operating out of its new location on Monday. Some departments, like the Police Records/Service Division, will start working out of the new location on Monday while others, like the Detective Bureau, will be working from the current location on North Church Street for the time being.
Times-Union Newspaper
AlignLife Moves Location To Meet Growing Demand
AlignLife has moved from its 118 W. Market St. location to just around the corner at 311 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. Monday morning, the business had a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Kevin Day, doctor of chiropractic, said AlignLife has been in Warsaw since 2010, with its...
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
22 WSBT
EPA expresses concern over 'likely significant impacts' of Line 5 tunnel in new report
LANSING, Mich. — The federal agency tasked with protecting the environment outlined a number of concerns about the potential impacts from the Line 5 tunnel in northern Michigan in a new report. The Environmental Protection Agency, also known as EPA, reported its concerns about "likely significant impacts" of the...
abc57.com
INDOT extends closure of northbound side of State Road 23 bridge
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The northbound side of the State Road 23 bridge over the St. Joseph River will be closed through the 2023 construction season, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced. During a deck overlay project over the summer, crews discovered more work needed to be done on...
Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents
hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
hometownnewsnow.com
Farm Animals Die in Barn Fire
(La Porte County, IN) - Several horses belonging to children in 4-H were among the farm animals perishing in a LaPorte County pole barn fire this morning. Kankakee Township volunteer firefighters responded just after 6 AM to 2828 N. 500 East in Rolling Prairie. At least four of the five...
Comments / 0