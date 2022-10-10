ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown. The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments. It also has a lot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

USW ratifies contract with Cleveland-Cliffs

Members of the United Steelworkers union have ratified a new, four-year contract with Ohio-based steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF). The contract covers more than 12,000 steel workers at 13 locations, including East Chicago, Gary and Burns Harbor. The union says the contract raises base wages by 20%, improves insurance benefits...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
22 WSBT

Mishawaka man questions BMV Kiosk malfunction

A Mishawaka man has a warning for others tonight....Be cautious if you're paying cash while using a BMV kiosk. James Vargo was attempting to renew registrations for a handful of vehicles and his bill was totaling nearly 600 dollars. He was going to use a credit card at the kiosk...
MISHAWAKA, IN
nwi.life

Northwest Medical Group Opens New Office in Michigan City

Northwest Medical Group recently opened a new site in Michigan City to meet the growing demand for its healthcare services in La Porte County. The new medical office is approximately 9,500 square feet and located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Currently, the new medical building houses internal...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana issues tax refunds to deceased residents

CHICAGO - Indiana has issued more than a million-and-a-half refund checks, and some those were sent to people who are deceased. The Indiana Auditor of State says it has received a "high volume" of calls and emails regarding cases in which refund checks were made out to someone who has died.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Guidance updated for Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59. The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Four Winds Casino South Bend shows off expansion progress

Four Winds Casinos are showcasing progress on the South Bend property's latest expansion. First announced in August, the latest addition is already spanning more than 98,000 square feet. Plans include 1,900 new slot machines, 27 table games and a 23-story hotel among other amenities, including a spa. New conference and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHR

Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant

GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
GREENSBURG, IN
threeriversnews.com

New marijuana retailer Daly Dope opens up near downtown TR

THREE RIVERS — Sometimes in business, certain circumstances can allow business owners to pivot to a new plan if something happens that would let you do so. That is exactly how Daly Dope, the newest recreational marijuana dispensary in Three Rivers, came to be, opening for business for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 6.
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police Department moves to new location October 17

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department will begin operating out of its new location on Monday. Some departments, like the Police Records/Service Division, will start working out of the new location on Monday while others, like the Detective Bureau, will be working from the current location on North Church Street for the time being.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

AlignLife Moves Location To Meet Growing Demand

AlignLife has moved from its 118 W. Market St. location to just around the corner at 311 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. Monday morning, the business had a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Kevin Day, doctor of chiropractic, said AlignLife has been in Warsaw since 2010, with its...
WARSAW, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents

hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Farm Animals Die in Barn Fire

(La Porte County, IN) - Several horses belonging to children in 4-H were among the farm animals perishing in a LaPorte County pole barn fire this morning. Kankakee Township volunteer firefighters responded just after 6 AM to 2828 N. 500 East in Rolling Prairie. At least four of the five...
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN

