ROCKFORD — Potentially life-saving opioid overdose medication is now available in the city at the push of a button. Two naloxone vending machines have been setup in downtown Rockford. The machines contain Narcan nasal spray that’s easy to use and can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The machines are located inside the lobby of the Criminal Justice Center, 650 W. State St., and the courthouse, 420 W. State St.
STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - A heated debate in downtown Freeport Thursday evening. At stake are the salaries of certified nursing assistants at Stephenson County’s longest-running assisted living complex. The Stephenson County Board applied to be part of a state program to increase nursing staff wages. But with a shortage...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the health department to address opioid overdoses in the community. Two free Narcan vending machines are now available in Downton Rockford, and leaders called them important tools to save lives. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said that his patrol division distributes Narcan […]
Lauren Jernigan is the director of development for Hesed House in Aurora, which is addressing the problem of homelessness among families. WBBM Newsradio’s Jim Gudas reports.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An education-based chocolate company is challenging teachers in northern Illinois to share a glimpse into the science of endangered animals with their students. Until Oct. 21, teachers can upload a 1-minute video to the company’s Facebook page featuring their students sharing facts, interesting information or even...
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — An organization that places services dogs with children is helping a local kid. JD Hagerman lives in Loves Park. He struggles with Autism, ADHD and several other diagnoses. His family is asking for help to raise money to breed, raise, and train an assistance dog for him. The average cost […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former well-known Rockford police officer has died in Tennessee. The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death of 29-year-old Eric Thurmond. Social media indicates Thurmond was living in the Nashville area. Investigators are still determining the cause of death and an autopsy report is expected to be available in 12 weeks.
The student's mother said her son suffered a traumatic brain injury at the hands of a school resource officer who was captured on surveillance video lifting and violently throwing him to the ground.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. Rockford Police announced the department won a Sustained Traffic Rnforcement Program (STEP) grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The STEP grant focuses money on high-visibility law enforcement and strategies aimed at preventing car crashes. […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford officials say a recent string of shooting incidents has set the city back in its efforts to reduce violent crime. “After several months of lower levels of violence, we had a very violent weekend,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said in response to seven shootings that occurred in the city between last Saturday […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you want to serve and protect the city of Rockford, you may have the opportunity as the Rockford Police Department hopes to bring on entry-level officers. “You have to start as a patrol officer and then you work your way up,” said Katy Statler, who...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to public and private interest and support, major renovations are underway at Rockford’s Riverview Ice House. Nearly $9 million in renovations have been taking place inside the facility from new ice system mechanicals, dasher boards, glass, concrete base floors, and infrared heat in spectator areas for both rinks inside the facility.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- The family of a Rockford teen who was body slammed by a police officer at school last year has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.The lawsuit claims Parris Moore suffered a skull fracture and permanent brain damage when Rockford Police Officer Bradley Lauer lifted him into the air and forced him to the ground headfirst at Auburn High School on Sept. 21, 2021.The incident was captured on security video obtained by CBS 2.Parris, a freshman at the time, had been wandering the halls, skipping class, when the assistant principal tried to stop him and grabbed him. Parris tried...
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found. Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off. He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October 9 - 15 is the 100th anniversary of fire safety week and the Rockford Fire Department is reminding al residents that “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”. Firefighters talked to young residents on Tuesday about actions they can take to protect themselves and...
POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - On Sunday, two Milledgeville High School students were airlifted after a two-car accident in Whiteside County. Since the crash, multiple schools held or plan to hold fundraisers for the families affected by the crash. Polo and Milledgeville’s volleyball game was no exception Thursday night as Polo...
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A viral video that surfaced this week showing surveillance footage of a Rockford school liaison officer slamming a then 14-year-old freshman at Auburn High School has prompted a federal civil rights lawsuit. Attorneys representing the student held a news conference Wednesday outlining the details of the...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slight chance for a light shower or two this afternoon with highs around 50. Low 50′s and low 30′s through Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Cold on Monday with highs in the low 40′s.
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, on the city’s west side, and Rockford Police reported the incident just after 1 a.m. This is the fourth shooting in Rockford since...
