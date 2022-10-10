ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

New vending machines in Rockford deliver free opioid overdose medicine

ROCKFORD — Potentially life-saving opioid overdose medication is now available in the city at the push of a button. Two naloxone vending machines have been setup in downtown Rockford. The machines contain Narcan nasal spray that’s easy to use and can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The machines are located inside the lobby of the Criminal Justice Center, 650 W. State St., and the courthouse, 420 W. State St.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford residents can now get free Narcan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the health department to address opioid overdoses in the community. Two free Narcan vending machines are now available in Downton Rockford, and leaders called them important tools to save lives. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said that his patrol division distributes Narcan […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Former Rockford cop Eric Thurmond dies at age 29

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former well-known Rockford police officer has died in Tennessee. The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death of 29-year-old Eric Thurmond. Social media indicates Thurmond was living in the Nashville area. Investigators are still determining the cause of death and an autopsy report is expected to be available in 12 weeks.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety enforcement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. Rockford Police announced the department won a Sustained Traffic Rnforcement Program (STEP) grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The STEP grant focuses money on high-visibility law enforcement and strategies aimed at preventing car crashes. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Nearly $9M in renovations underway at Rockford’s Riverview Ice House

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to public and private interest and support, major renovations are underway at Rockford’s Riverview Ice House. Nearly $9 million in renovations have been taking place inside the facility from new ice system mechanicals, dasher boards, glass, concrete base floors, and infrared heat in spectator areas for both rinks inside the facility.
ROCKFORD, IL
Family of teen slammed by police officer at Rockford school files civil rights lawsuit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- The family of a Rockford teen who was body slammed by a police officer at school last year has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.The lawsuit claims Parris Moore suffered a skull fracture and permanent brain damage when Rockford Police Officer Bradley Lauer lifted him into the air and forced him to the ground headfirst at Auburn High School on Sept. 21, 2021.The incident was captured on security video obtained by CBS 2.Parris, a freshman at the time, had been wandering the halls, skipping class, when the assistant principal tried to stop him and grabbed him. Parris tried...
ROCKFORD, IL
Orangeville missing steer found

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found. Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off. He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in...
ORANGEVILLE, IL
Firefighters teach kids about fire safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October 9 - 15 is the 100th anniversary of fire safety week and the Rockford Fire Department is reminding al residents that “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”. Firefighters talked to young residents on Tuesday about actions they can take to protect themselves and...
ROCKFORD, IL
Much Cooler Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slight chance for a light shower or two this afternoon with highs around 50. Low 50′s and low 30′s through Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Cold on Monday with highs in the low 40′s.
ROCKFORD, IL
Keep Up The Good Work Sending In Your Tips & Content: Officers Working 2 More Scenes in Winnebago County

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Tuesday morning shooting in Rockford marks fourth in two days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, on the city’s west side, and Rockford Police reported the incident just after 1 a.m. This is the fourth shooting in Rockford since...
ROCKFORD, IL

