ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- The family of a Rockford teen who was body slammed by a police officer at school last year has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.The lawsuit claims Parris Moore suffered a skull fracture and permanent brain damage when Rockford Police Officer Bradley Lauer lifted him into the air and forced him to the ground headfirst at Auburn High School on Sept. 21, 2021.The incident was captured on security video obtained by CBS 2.Parris, a freshman at the time, had been wandering the halls, skipping class, when the assistant principal tried to stop him and grabbed him. Parris tried...

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO