What Clemson football will miss at running back while Kobe Pace is out

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
 3 days ago
CLEMSON – Clemson football's offense will try keep its balance with running back Kobe Pace on a tightrope.

Or, more specifically, a tightrope on running back Kobe Pace.

Pace has a high-ankle sprain. Last week, he underwent what is called a tightrope procedure, the surgical installment of a suture to connect the weakened gap between the leg bones, tibia and fibula, to the ankle. Pace will be sidelined for at least the next three games, according to coach Dabo Swinney. The hope is that Pace will be OK for the stretch of games at the end of the regular season to whatever bowl game the Tigers will earn.

Fifth-ranked Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) plays Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2) at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Statistically, Pace hasn’t done much this season. He was considered part of what was called a “three-headed monster” with Will Shipley and Phil Mafah but has slipped behind them. Pace, the senior of the three as a junior, has 20 carries through the first six games. He didn’t play last week at Boston College, but in the three previous had nine carries for 21 yards.

“Kobe’s probably going to be out for a few weeks,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after the Tigers beat Boston College, 31-3. “Y’all probably remember the Wake Forest game when he got hurt (three carries for 7 yards). He had a high-ankle sprain. He tried to come back and play last week against N.C. State and was in for maybe two plays (two carries for 4 yards) and just couldn’t make the cuts.

“... Hopefully, when we get back for our home stretch (Nov. 12 against Louisville, Nov. 19 against Miami, Nov. 26 against South Carolina), he’ll be back. But he’s definitely going to be out for a few weeks.”

Pace had a breakout season last year as sophomore with 641 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries (six starts).

“He’s a big back for us,” Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei said. “He does a lot of things in the passing game and the running game. He’s an extremely explosive back. … We have a lot of good running backs, so we’ll be able to pick up for Kobe. But we have to be able to rally around him and encourage him. He’ll be back soon, hopefully.”

Clemson has relied heavily on Shipley, who has rushed for 446 yards (5.9 per carry) and eight touchdowns. Mafah has emerged as the No. 2 back and is averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

"We miss Kobe," offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. "He's done an amazing job for us this year. He's a guy who has a ton of experience. H's a guys who is a very good leader on our football team. ... I know he's doing well recovery-wise, and he'll be back soon enough."

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

