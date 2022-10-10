ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

The Post and Courier

Second Columbia-area student arrested over hoax shooter calls

COLUMBIA — A 14-year-old was arrested on Oct. 13 after the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he called Keenan High School administration and said there would be a shooting on campus. His arrest on Oct. 13 is the second the sheriff's department has made in connection with threats made...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Blythewood, SC
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Blythewood, SC
wach.com

Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Construction worker transported from Irmo High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington's Jay Koon claims 'Golden Peanut' at Fair

The South Carolina State Fair kicked off with a contest at Academic Avenue, as the Lexington County Blowfish held its third annual Boiled Peanut Eating Contest. Six contestants from the fields of radio and television media and law enforcement took the stage to see who could eat the most boiled peanuts in two minutes.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington man sentenced 10 years in prison following boat crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A Lexington man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after an incident where he crashed a boat, killing two people. Authorities say Dylan Steele, 28, was intoxicated when it happened. Steele was ordered by a Newberry County judge to pay a $10,000 fine and 250...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins' funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
COLUMBIA, SC

