Deadra Dooley
3d ago
I think there telling all those people what they want to hear filling there heads with BS making them think they're going to get something that's probably never going to happen for them. where's all this money for small houses coming from tax payers ? if so that's even more BS.
Spokane police chief and county sheriff moving forward on I-90 encampment plan
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sat down Thursday for their second meeting on clearing out the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. "What is necessary and what do we need when we move in to close down the camp out...
Cheney police chief announces resignation
CHENEY, Wash. — After 11 years as the city of Cheney's police chief, John Hensley announced his plans to step away from the role. Cheney mayor Chris Grover told KREM 2 the city has accepted his resignation and are actively searching for an interim chief. Mayor Grover has not...
ncwlife.com
Spokane sheriff, chief discuss movement on Camp Hope disbandment
(The Center Square) - The Washington State Department of Transportation is now providing around the clock security at Camp Hope. That action has been taken in response to declarations by Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich that the site is a hub for criminal activity and “unfit for human habitation.”
Guardians Foundation reveals ex-employee confessed to alleged fraud two weeks before Trent shelter approval
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Guardians Foundation CEO Mike Shaw, in early spring of this year, the Guardians internal audit team found "anomalies" in its transaction reports. Upon investigating the anomalies, evidence of potential fraud pointed to one employee. Shaw said by May, internal investigators felt they had enough...
Residents and businesses weigh in on security added to homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — As local leaders hash out plans to clear out the homeless camp on state land near I-90, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is shelling out thousands of dollars to pay for security at the camp. On Wednesday, KREM 2 learned the details of their...
Spokane police confirms involvement in suspected fraud investigation of Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police confirm they're now involved in the investigation into reports of suspected fraud involving a large amount of money in the city's housing and homeless system. On Monday, Spokane City Council members said they learned a former Guardians Foundation employee was allegedly mishandling money. The...
Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
This is a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. The adult...
2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d’Alene bowling alley
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
Former Spokane Police officer given 14 years to life for raping women on duty
SPOKANE, Wash. – A former Spokane Police officer who raped women while on duty has been sentenced to 14 years to life. A jury convicted Nathan Nash of second- and third-degree rape in August. He was found not guilty on one count of second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment. Nash was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging...
Coeur d'Alene Public Library board working to develop code of ethics and conduct policy for library trustees
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A policy on conduct and ethics of trustees is in the works at the Coeur d'Alene Public Library. Library Director Michael Priest and trustees Ann Smart and Fay Sweney reviewed policies of other libraries and worked on a draft during a workshop Tuesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
inlander.com
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
'Pure evil': Guardians Foundation CEO details ex-employee's suspected fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, KREM 2 sat down with Guardians Foundation CEO Mike Shaw for an hour-long conversation to review the events that led to an investigation regarding a former employee's alleged mishandling of funds. Shaw said growth in the company prompted his team to hire additional bookkeeping...
$56,000 morgue trailer agreement approved for Kootenai, Benewah and Bonner counties
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday that details the use of a new refrigerated morgue trailer that will be shared with Benewah and Bonner counties. The morgue trailer is intended for “mass fatalities,” defined as more than five deaths in a 24-hour period or...
Situation regarding potentially armed and dangerous man in Loon Lake area resolved
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the situation regarding a potentially armed and dangerous man in the Loon Lake area has been resolved. The sheriff's office says there is no longer an immediate threat to the community. More information is expected Thursday. Around...
inlander.com
Political newcomer Maggie Yates hopes to unseat longtime incumbent Al French in the most contested race for Spokane County Commission
Al French didn't want the Spokane County Commission to grow from three members to five, as mandated by a 2018 state law. Now, as voters choose commissioners by district rather than countywide, he faces a strong opponent in what looks like the most contested race for the expanded board. The...
Future of Bloomsday murky as race director is ousted, 2 board members resign
SPOKANE, Wash. – Big changes are coming to Bloomsday as the race director and two board members have left the organization. The board voted to strip Director Jon Neill of his title, saying he could no longer stay on in that role but could continue with other jobs in the organization. Neill then resigned and so did Board Members Steven...
Dive rescue training in the Spokane River turns into real-life rescue
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Emergency Operations Team members and other trainees attending a dive rescue training on the Spokane River on Wednesday found themselves involved in a real-life rescue. At approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the SCSO emergency team and other first responders...
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office to request helicopter unit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office plans to ask commissioners to approve a two-year, donation-funded pilot program for a helicopter unit, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. If it takes off, the Kootenai County Regional Air Support Unit would be the first of...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
