Spokane, WA

Deadra Dooley
3d ago

I think there telling all those people what they want to hear filling there heads with BS making them think they're going to get something that's probably never going to happen for them. where's all this money for small houses coming from tax payers ? if so that's even more BS.

KREM2

Cheney police chief announces resignation

CHENEY, Wash. — After 11 years as the city of Cheney's police chief, John Hensley announced his plans to step away from the role. Cheney mayor Chris Grover told KREM 2 the city has accepted his resignation and are actively searching for an interim chief. Mayor Grover has not...
CHENEY, WA
ncwlife.com

Spokane sheriff, chief discuss movement on Camp Hope disbandment

(The Center Square) - The Washington State Department of Transportation is now providing around the clock security at Camp Hope. That action has been taken in response to declarations by Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich that the site is a hub for criminal activity and “unfit for human habitation.”
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake

This is a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. The adult...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Mike Shaw
inlander.com

Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication

According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
SPOKANE, WA
#Fraud#Criminal Investigation#Homelessness#Spokane Police Department#Spokane City Council#The Housing And Homeless#The Guardians Foundation
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
