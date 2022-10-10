Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of The Rings of Power.After weeks of speculation, with multiple potential characters up for the role of Sauron, The Rings of Power finally revealed who the Dark Lord is, and it might have surprised some, but if you've been keeping an ear to the ground it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. The finale, "Alloyed," started with quite a fake out, with the three hooded figures known as the Dweller, the Nomad, and the Ascetic appearing to the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and addressing him as Sauron. Obviously, since this happens in the first opening minutes of the episode, it doesn't seem like the reveal it should be.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO