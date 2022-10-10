Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Common Council members call for reparations for Black Ithacans in 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y.—City of Ithaca Common Councilmembers Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown held a press conference on Oct. 11 representing the Ithaca Solidarity Slate bloc of Common Council calling for reparations for Black Ithacans in the 2023 budget. The reparations, as described by Brown and DeFendini, would be similar to...
WKTV
Utica tent city
Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica. No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica.
cnyhomepage.com
Madison County Alcoholism & Substance Abuse Council calls out aggressive marketing campaigns toward LGBTQIA Community
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY)- BRiDGES, Madison County Council on Alcoholism & Substance Abuse, Inc. is calling out Big Tobacco for its unjust marketing tactics with the “It’s Not Just” campaign and is urging the public to take notice. This Monday at 6 p.m., BRiDGES hosted a discussion, open to the public, at the Dunham Public Library to talk about this issue and how to be part of the solution.
cnyhomepage.com
NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
Syracuse Common Council approves $150,000 settlement in police brutality claim
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Common Council voted unanimously to settle a police brutality claim made against a controversial former Syracuse police officer for $150,000. The agreement, finalized by the council during its regular meeting on Tuesday, ends a lawsuit filed by Dr. Mark Johnston against the city in which he claimed that Vallon Smith, a former officer, broke two ribs by tackling him while he argued with another officer.
President Joe Biden’s former Syracuse home is up for sale; see inside
The Strathmore neighborhood house where President Joe Biden lived in while studying at Syracuse University Law School is for sale. The “very Presidential and distinguished” two-family home at 610 Stinard Ave. was Biden’s home from 1966 to 1968. He lived there with his first wife, Nelia, who was an English teacher at the nearby Bellevue Elementary School.
10 License Plates Only Central New Yorkers Will Understand
I noticed this license plate in our parking lot and it got me thinking. Anyone outside Central New York would think a Utica Club is a club in Utica somewhere. Locals know it's a beer, not a club. That got us thinking about other license plates only Central New Yorkers would understand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnyhomepage.com
Rainbow Fentanyl: What It Looks Like and What People Should Do to Protect Our Kids
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY)- Multi-colored fentanyl pills, nicknamed “rainbow fentanyl,” have seen an increasing seizure in New York state and across the country. On Oct. 12th, New York announced a significant seizure of fentanyl, approximately 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills in white and blue powder form. Oneida County Opioid Task Force as well as Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. have been aware of it and offer suggestions for parents.
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
Syracuse man who used USPS to smuggle cocaine into CNY headed to prison
Syracuse, N.Y. - A man who tried to smuggle cocaine from Puerto Rico into Central New York, using the United States Postal Service, was sentenced today to serve time in federal prison, according to federal prosecutors. Alexander Carrasquillo-Rosado, 31, of Syracuse, was sentenced to 70 months in prison, followed by...
cnyhomepage.com
Your Stories: Town of Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Syracuse radio host Ted Long shares sad update on wife’s health battle
Syracuse radio host Ted Long returned to 93Q (WNTQ-FM) on Tuesday morning to share a sad update on his wife’s ongoing health battle. Long first said he was overwhelmed with the response he received from listeners and the Central New York community after revealing last month that his wife Barbara “Bobbie” Long was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and needed a liver transplant from a live donor. He and “Ted & Amy” co-host Amy Robbins thanked the “hundreds” of people who volunteered to get tested to be a potential donor with the Liver Transplant Team at Strong Memorial hospital in Rochester.
WCAX
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- A drop of blood that was subjected to modern DNA testing enabled Vermont State Police detectives to make an arrest in the 1989 murder of a Danby couple found stabbed to death in their home, police said. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday in Syracuse,...
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
WKTV
Oneida Indian Nation breaking into maple industry with new enterprise
The Oneida Indian Nation is expanding into the maple industry with its newest business enterprise, Wáhta’ Maple Farm. The Nation will plant hundreds of new trees on its lands to expand its existing stock and grow, process and produce the maple using small-batch methods. Production is expected to...
localsyr.com
Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu
(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
cnyhomepage.com
Update: Algonquin Apartments Fire
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, October 11th the Utica Fire Department was dispatched to the Algonquin Apartments on Genesee Street after a report of a fire. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they learned there was a fire in a third-floor apartment, where they found a male who has sustained serious burns to his body.
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
Comments / 2