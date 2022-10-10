ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

ClarkCountyToday

County seeks applicants for five openings on Animal Protection Advisory Board

All the openings are for terms that begin immediately. VANCOUVER ‒ County Manager Kathleen Otto is seeking applicants for several open positions on the volunteer Animal Protection and Control Advisory Board. All the openings are for terms that begin immediately. The positions are for Clark County residents that represent:
ClarkCountyToday

Commission to hear creative communication, outreach strategies used by technology and communication providers to help older residents

The Commission on Aging, supported by the Clark County Council, is a nine-member volunteer group that implements the Aging Readiness Plan. VANCOUVER – The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the challenges of connecting older adults to resources, information and each other. These connection challenges existed before the pandemic and will continue into the future. Learn how support technology/innovative communication providers are creatively conducting outreach with older residents, families, friends, faith communities, and neighbors at the next meeting of the Commission on Aging, 4:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 19.
ClarkCountyToday

City seeks input on proposed third Safe Stay Community site

Vancouver officials look to add Safe Stay at 415 W. 11th Street. A third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness is being proposed by the City of Vancouver, and the city is asking for input from residents and business owners who are within 1,200 feet of the site. City...
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Police retail theft emphasis results in five arrests

VANCOUVER – On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Vancouver Police partnered with multiple retailers in Vancouver, and their respective loss prevention teams, to focus on retail theft. During the five-hour emphasis, five theft suspects were arrested and booked into jail for Theft III, one juvenile had charges referred for Theft III, and one vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Police Department searching for missing endangered adult

Ethan Johnson was last seen in the area of 5585 Evergreen Blvd., Unit 5305, on or about Oct. 8. The Vancouver Police Department is seeking any information regarding the whereabouts of Ethan Andrew Johnson. The 32-year-old Johnson is a male of mixed race, 6-foot-5 tall and 210 pounds with brown...
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Fire crews respond to fire at grain elevator

The incident was dynamic due to the facility and nature of the fire and was still active in the morning hours. Vancouver Fire units were dispatched at 5:23 a.m. Thursday morning (Oct. 13) to a commercial facility off Harborside Drive for a fire in a grain elevator. Crews arrived and...
ClarkCountyToday

Woodland High School’s Home Sweet Homecoming draws crowds from far and wide

Throughout the district, schools celebrated Homecoming with Spirit Week events leading up to the big game. Students, alumni, and community members from around the world celebrate Woodland High School’s Homecoming on Friday (Oct. 7), as the school’s Beavers won their game against R.A. Long High School. This year’s...
ClarkCountyToday

High school football: Camas vs. Skyview the marquee game of Week 7

Three games kick off the week on Thursday, while the rest of the action is under Friday Night Lights. Week 7 of the high school football season kicks off with three Thursday games, and the 4A Greater St. Helens League gets into league play on Friday night. It’s Camas vs....
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Volcanoes make an impact even in offseason

Professional basketball team puts on clinics for beginners. DeNia Goodman-Campbell appreciates what the Vancouver Volcanoes have to offer. And not just during basketball season. Vancouver’s professional basketball team doesn’t start playing its season until March, but the team’s brand remains in Clark County throughout the year. That...
