The Commission on Aging, supported by the Clark County Council, is a nine-member volunteer group that implements the Aging Readiness Plan. VANCOUVER – The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the challenges of connecting older adults to resources, information and each other. These connection challenges existed before the pandemic and will continue into the future. Learn how support technology/innovative communication providers are creatively conducting outreach with older residents, families, friends, faith communities, and neighbors at the next meeting of the Commission on Aging, 4:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 19.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO