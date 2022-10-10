Read full article on original website
ClarkCountyToday
County seeks applicants for five openings on Animal Protection Advisory Board
All the openings are for terms that begin immediately. VANCOUVER ‒ County Manager Kathleen Otto is seeking applicants for several open positions on the volunteer Animal Protection and Control Advisory Board. All the openings are for terms that begin immediately. The positions are for Clark County residents that represent:
ClarkCountyToday
Commission to hear creative communication, outreach strategies used by technology and communication providers to help older residents
The Commission on Aging, supported by the Clark County Council, is a nine-member volunteer group that implements the Aging Readiness Plan. VANCOUVER – The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the challenges of connecting older adults to resources, information and each other. These connection challenges existed before the pandemic and will continue into the future. Learn how support technology/innovative communication providers are creatively conducting outreach with older residents, families, friends, faith communities, and neighbors at the next meeting of the Commission on Aging, 4:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 19.
ClarkCountyToday
City seeks input on proposed third Safe Stay Community site
Vancouver officials look to add Safe Stay at 415 W. 11th Street. A third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness is being proposed by the City of Vancouver, and the city is asking for input from residents and business owners who are within 1,200 feet of the site. City...
ClarkCountyToday
City of Vancouver seeks applicants for positions on City Center Redevelopment Authority
VANCOUVER – The city of Vancouver is seeking applicants with real estate, construction or economic development backgrounds who are interested in supporting the growth and success of downtown Vancouver, to fill three seats on its City Center Redevelopment Authority (CCRA) board. Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m., Thu., Nov. 10.
ClarkCountyToday
Washougal School District students awarded ENSPIRE Arts Ambassador Scholarships
WASHOUGAL – Washougal School District students Tia Williams and Ben Termini are two out of four students awarded the prestigious ENSPIRE Arts Ambassador Scholarship from May 2021 to May 2022 for demonstrating an outstanding passion for art and a heart for their community. The students each received a $500...
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police retail theft emphasis results in five arrests
VANCOUVER – On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Vancouver Police partnered with multiple retailers in Vancouver, and their respective loss prevention teams, to focus on retail theft. During the five-hour emphasis, five theft suspects were arrested and booked into jail for Theft III, one juvenile had charges referred for Theft III, and one vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School
James D. Mattson, 38, of Vancouver, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday for 137 counts of Voyeurism in the 1st degree. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made an arrest in the investigation into an alleged voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School. James D....
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police Department searching for missing endangered adult
Ethan Johnson was last seen in the area of 5585 Evergreen Blvd., Unit 5305, on or about Oct. 8. The Vancouver Police Department is seeking any information regarding the whereabouts of Ethan Andrew Johnson. The 32-year-old Johnson is a male of mixed race, 6-foot-5 tall and 210 pounds with brown...
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Fire crews respond to fire at grain elevator
The incident was dynamic due to the facility and nature of the fire and was still active in the morning hours. Vancouver Fire units were dispatched at 5:23 a.m. Thursday morning (Oct. 13) to a commercial facility off Harborside Drive for a fire in a grain elevator. Crews arrived and...
ClarkCountyToday
Locals Live: Contest to find region’s top vocalist set for ilani
A series of Saturday events over the next month will lead to the crowning of a Locals Live Champion. The search is about to begin for the region’s most talented vocal performer with a series of Saturday showcases at ilani. Locals Live at ilani will begin at 7 p.m....
ClarkCountyToday
Woodland High School’s Home Sweet Homecoming draws crowds from far and wide
Throughout the district, schools celebrated Homecoming with Spirit Week events leading up to the big game. Students, alumni, and community members from around the world celebrate Woodland High School’s Homecoming on Friday (Oct. 7), as the school’s Beavers won their game against R.A. Long High School. This year’s...
ClarkCountyToday
High school football: Camas vs. Skyview the marquee game of Week 7
Three games kick off the week on Thursday, while the rest of the action is under Friday Night Lights. Week 7 of the high school football season kicks off with three Thursday games, and the 4A Greater St. Helens League gets into league play on Friday night. It’s Camas vs....
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Volcanoes make an impact even in offseason
Professional basketball team puts on clinics for beginners. DeNia Goodman-Campbell appreciates what the Vancouver Volcanoes have to offer. And not just during basketball season. Vancouver’s professional basketball team doesn’t start playing its season until March, but the team’s brand remains in Clark County throughout the year. That...
