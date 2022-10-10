Read full article on original website
PHOTO GALLERY: Early pilots get a head start on 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival
NATCHEZ — The early bird gets the worm, so the saying goes. Three Missouri hot air balloon pilots who arrived in Natchez for the upcoming Natchez Balloon Festival are getting their first flights in ahead of the big event. At least one balloonist, Kurt Vitense, took to the skies...
Mississippi River reaches lowest point in decade
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi River at Vidalia and Natchez has reached its lowest point since 2012, but not the lowest ever recorded. According to river stage data from the Jackson National Weather Service, as of Tuesday afternoon, the river stage at Natchez was just under 13 feet and forecasted to crest at 13 feet before the weekend. It could recede to just above 11 feet by Oct. 24.
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
LDWF begins drawdown on Larto/Saline Complex
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has begun a 1-foot drawdown for the Larto/Saline Complex in Avoyelles, Catahoula, LaSalle and Rapides parishes to facilitate the removal of obstructions on the lake bottom. The drawdown gate was opened on Thursday, October 6th. The lake will dewater at a slow rate...
Hiram Blake Wadsworth Jr.
Services for Hiram Blake Wadsworth, Jr., 95, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bo Swilley officiating. Burial services will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the...
SURPRISE! Susie B. West Elementary students receive surprise balloon visit
NATCHEZ — A voice came on the intercom system at Susie B. West Elementary School at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday morning and said, “Students, we have a surprise for you.”. The voice was principal La’Toya Scott-Hammett, Ph.D. Class by class, kindergarten through fourth-grade students walked out onto...
James Miller Crouch
Funeral service for James Miller Crouch, 79, of Monterey, LA was held at Eva Church of God on Thursday, Oct.13, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Eva Church of God Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
$400K awarded to Concordia Parish for sewer updates
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish has received the final funds needed for a $2 million sewer system upgrade. The Concordia Parish Police Jury received a $400,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority, and the funds will supplement $1.2 million previously awarded from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for the 2022 fiscal year.
Walter Edward Whittington
VIDALIA – Funeral services for Walter “Pete” Edward Whittington, 76, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ronald Hall and Bro. Matthew Hutto officiating. Interment will follow at Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Area schools need wins to bounce back, keep playoff hopes alive
NATCHEZ — While both Cathedral High School and Vidalia High School need wins this Friday night to keep their playoff hopes alive, Ferriday High School is looking to bounce back after a stunning loss at home last week. Silliman Institute at Cathedral. NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Green...
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
Laymen’s ministry gives to others by preparing barbecue meal for The Stewpot
NATCHEZ — The smoke was rolling at The Stewpot Wednesday morning, as about 30 members of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Ministerial Association’s Laymen’s Ministry volunteered to prepare a meal of barbecued chicken to serve to Stewpot meal recipients. “We do this every year,” said Leroy White, who...
Eric Garnell Brown Sr.
MEADVILLE – Funeral services for Eric Garnell Brown Sr., 52, of Oklahoma City, OK, (formally of Kirby, MS) who passed away in Clayton, LA, on Sept. 30, 2022, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Mount Olive Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Greg Partman officiating with burial following at Old Sixteen Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Isaac Colenberg, Sr.
FAYETTE – Services for Deacon Isaac Colenberg, Sr., 64, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Port Gibson, MS will be at Rose Hill #1 Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Elvis Colenberg and Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
REDISTRICTING: Vidalia Aldermen to consider approval of 5 districts instead of 3
VIDALIA, La. — Two proposals for where new district lines could be drawn were presented at Tuesday’s meeting of the Vidalia Mayor and Board of Aldermen. These maps look very different from the original three districts in the Town of Vidalia because they each outline five districts with approximately 800 voters in each.
Velma Cowart
NATCHEZ – Services for Velma Cowart, 96, a longtime resident of Natchez, Mississippi, who passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
Carlos Tremain Demby Sr.
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Carlos Tremaine Demby Sr., 41, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Oct. 8, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez, will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Natchez, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eddie Schiele Officiating, burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez seeking participants for 2023 SNAP program
NATCHEZ —The City of Natchez, in partnership with Concordia Bank & Trust and Home Bank, is preparing for the upcoming 2023 Special Needs Assistance Program, or SNAP funding cycle and is seeking qualified homeowners interested in participating in this housing assistance program. To qualify for the SNAP Program, a participant must be at least fifty-five years of age or disabled, live in the city limits, own their home, with the home serving as the participant’s primary residence. In addition, a participant’s income limits cannot exceed 80% of median income based on household size. In addition, there cannot be any liens or judgments filed against the participant’s home.
Crime Reports: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Disturbance on Little Street. Traffic stop on Franklin Street. Shots fired on Spring Street. Disturbance on Melrose Avenue. Two false alarms on Devereux Drive. Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street. False alarm on Commerce Street. Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Threats on Devereux Drive. Intelligence report on...
