Elko Daily Free Press
Chicago Bears waste 3 prime scoring chances and fall to the Washington Commanders 12-7 for their 3rd straight loss
CHICAGO — Velus Jones Jr. fell to the ground at the 9-yard line Thursday night at Soldier Field, and the football hit him in the face mask and bounced to the field. The Chicago Bears rookie returner tried to jump on the fumble, but the Washington Commanders recovered it at the Bears 6-yard line.
Today in sports history: Oct. 13
In 1960, Bill Mazeroski opens the bottom of the ninth with a home run off Ralph Terry of the New York Yankees to give the Pittsburgh Pirates the World Series championship. See more sports moments from this date:
