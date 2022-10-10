This is perhaps the biggest true-crime story told on film yet. Nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) may be the most prolific serial killer in history, possibly killing as many as 400 patients in his 16-year career. Enabled by hospital administrators who failed to expose him, Cullen would have gone to kill more were it not for the heroic effort of his fellow nurse and best friend Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) who got him to confess. In the disturbing true-crime thriller The Good Nurse, we learn just how extraordinary Loughren’s heroism is. A single mom struggling to raise her two daughters on a nurse’s salary, Loughren has the additional burden of a severely ailing heart, hiding her cardiomyopathy from her hospital employers to keep her job long enough to earn her health insurance benefit. She endangers her health and job anyway when detectives enlist her help in investigating her good friend Cullen for suspicious deaths in the hospital.

