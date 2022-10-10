Read full article on original website
‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Review: Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson Can’t Save Derivative Family Horror Comedy
A film that provides some light horror comedy fun though is cursed by its own conventions, The Curse of Bridge Hollow gets far too lost in meandering narrative mechanics and never takes flight. The Curse of Bridge Hollow approaches being an outright parody at moments, calling out many of the tropes of the horror genre, only to then replicate each of them under the guise of poking fun. Despite its best efforts, it won't become a Halloween cinematic classic anytime soon.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Ares, Medusa, and Echidna
Disney+'s hotly anticipated adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been building excitement since the series was initially announced, especially as the cast continues to expand. Recently, Variety announced that three new cast members have joined the show. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will appear in the show in guest star roles.
‘Glass Onion’: Angela Lansbury & Stephen Sondheim to Make Posthumous Appearances in Sequel
The much-anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, will have two unexpected stars in its already star-studded cast: Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim will both make appearances in the film. It will be the final on-screen role for both now-departed legends. Playbill reports that Lansbury, who passed away earlier this week...
'Luckiest Girl Alive': Differences Between the Movie and the Book
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive.The 2015 critically acclaimed novel Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll was a bestseller. The story follows Ani who seems to have everything going for her. She has a great job in New York, a wealthy and handsome fiancé, and is living the life she always dreamed of. But she has a dark past. And the past not only involves a brutal sexual assault, but also a tragic school shooting at her former prep school. Her perfect life is in jeopardy when a new documentary is being made about the events surrounding the shooting, thereby triggering Ani into confronting her violent past in order to proceed with her bright future.
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis
Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.
'Red One' Casts Lucy Liu to Star in Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans-led Action-Comedy
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing the spotlight with another veteran star in Prime Video's holiday action-adventure comedy Red One. Per Deadline, the film has brought on Lucy Liu to lead alongside the two action mainstays and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it's expected to be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
How Galadriel's Attitude Changed After Her Conversation With Adar in 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power.As the season finale of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power approaches, now is as good a time as ever to revisit the earlier episodes of the Prime Video show. We waited for so long, we deserve it. As it lines up one episode better than the next, there are a few moments that stick, as they are usually turning points for some of the main characters. One such case was the confrontation between Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Adar (Joseph Mawle) in "Udûn", the sixth episode. Although the episode was marked for the explosion of Mount Doom, this phenomenal scene also had a lasting effect in the Elf protagonist, deeply felt in the following episode, "The Eye".
'House of the Dragon's Faith of the Seven Explained: What Are Alicent's Beliefs?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.It is somewhat ironic that the characters in House of the Dragon attempt to justify their actions based on religious reasons. There isn’t a single main character in the series that doesn’t have blood on their hands in one way or another, so claiming to have integrity feels somewhat strange. However, House of the Dragon is grounded in some elements of medieval history. Just like in the real world, the Westerosi families have committed disturbing acts of violence on the basis of faith.
'The Good Nurse': Trailer, Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
This is perhaps the biggest true-crime story told on film yet. Nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) may be the most prolific serial killer in history, possibly killing as many as 400 patients in his 16-year career. Enabled by hospital administrators who failed to expose him, Cullen would have gone to kill more were it not for the heroic effort of his fellow nurse and best friend Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) who got him to confess. In the disturbing true-crime thriller The Good Nurse, we learn just how extraordinary Loughren’s heroism is. A single mom struggling to raise her two daughters on a nurse’s salary, Loughren has the additional burden of a severely ailing heart, hiding her cardiomyopathy from her hospital employers to keep her job long enough to earn her health insurance benefit. She endangers her health and job anyway when detectives enlist her help in investigating her good friend Cullen for suspicious deaths in the hospital.
'House of the Dragon' Gives Alicent Depth That the Book Never Did
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.Since the start of House of the Dragon, every character has been expanding from the source material the show is based upon. The series gave each character's motivations that were hinted at or simply non-existent in George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel.
'The Rings of Power' and 9 More Epic Soundtracks by Bear McCreary
With a career spanning almost twenty years, multi-award-winning musician and composer Bear McCreary has left his musical mark not only in television, but across films and video games as well. At only five years old, it was upon a pivotal viewing of Back to the Future that McCreary discovered his passion for film and television music.
Here’s Everything Morfydd Clark Told Us About ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2
With the season finale of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power now out in the world, once fans recover from the explosive twists and reveals, there will be one question on everyone's mind: when will we get our first taste of Season 2?. Unfortunately, we're...
'Doc Martin' Season 10 Trailer Shows Martin Clunes Trying to Figure Out Where He Belongs
A new trailer for the final season of Doc Martin has been released. The long-running British comedy-drama series starring Martin Clunes will air from Monday, October 17 on the AMC Network’s streamer, Acorn TV, with a final Christmas farewell special airing on December 31. Acorn TV has released the official trailer for the tenth and final season of Doc Martin. The trailer, which clocks in at a minute long, welcomes viewers back to Port Wenn. Immediately, viewers are greeted with police officer Joe Penhale’s (John Marquez) incompetence as he manages to spook himself and an elderly man in a darkened house, only to discover the intruder is none other than Doctor Martin Ellingham (Clunes). “Martin used to be a doctor. Well, he still is, he’s just not practicing anymore,” Martin’s wife (Caroline Catz) explains to a patient.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Has Serena Joy Become a Sympathetic Character?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 5 of the Handmaid's Tale. In the penultimate season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, the arc of Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) has taken an interesting turn. For the first few seasons in Gilead, Serena was the proud wife of Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and through gritted teeth lived happily with their handmaid, Offred (Elisabeth Moss). Offred/June was finally able to escape into Canada to reunite with her husband, Luke (O-T Fagbenie). Simultaneously, Serena and Fred were arrested in Canada. Through a series of backdoor deals and political dealings, Fred was released into the wilderness only to be hunted down and brutally murdered by June and a group of handmaids out for revenge.
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill Team Up to Find a Missing Girl
As Netflix teased yesterday with a floral Twitter post, fans of mystery stories can celebrate because the new trailer for Enola Holmes 2 has arrived. Like in the original film, the sequel will follow a young detective (played by Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown) as she solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective, Sherlock (Henry Cavill). The streamer is set to premiere the adventure in early November.
Eoin Macken on How 'La Brea' Season 2 Differs From Season 1
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of La Brea.]In Season 2 of the NBC sci-fi adventure series La Brea, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and teenage daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) have made their way through a sinkhole that landed them in prehistoric Seattle to Los Angeles, on a mission to reunite with the rest of the family they were separated from. Only things are never that easy, with Eve (Natalie Zea) being held by a dangerous but mysterious group of individuals known as the Exiles and son Josh (Jack Martin) having mistakenly ended up in 1988. And even if Gavin can bring them all together again, they have to figure out how to get past all of their own personal family drama, in order to work together to find their way back home.
'Werewolf by Night': When Might We See the Characters Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Part of what makes the new Marvel Cinematic Universe TV special Werewolf by Night so great is how thoroughly it commits to being just a standalone property. There are no gratuitous cameos from other Marvel superheroes, nor are there awkward pauses in the narrative to establish plot threads to be picked up in other future movies. There aren’t even any scenes in the credits meant to get fans excited for future motion pictures. Werewolf by Night is a thoroughly singular entry in the MCU saga, but it’s also doubtful that this will be the last place we ever see its lead characters again.
Anthony Hopkins' Diabolical 'Red Dragon' Performance Cemented Our Serial Killer Obsession
The prison hallway door closes behind Will Graham (Edward Norton), and he begins the daunting walk down the exposed brick basement hallway of the Baltimore State Hospital for the Criminally Insane, you can start to feel the hair on the back of your neck stand up and your gut begin to wrench. Flashbacks to a young Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) making the same walk twelve years prior in The Silence of the Lambs start swirling as she is tasked with seeking the advice of Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Seeing the former forensic psychologist turned flesh-hungry, serial killer in his familiar glass-sealed cell sporting his patented dark-blue jumpsuit is enough to make your skin crawl. In Red Dragon, we find ourselves back where we started with another FBI agent (Norton) seeking the terrifying Lecter's help on another case. The film is a prequel to the 1991 blockbuster that redefined how we view the psychopathy of serial killers and launched a country's fascination with the brilliantly deranged murderer.
10 Best 'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Episodes Before the 2000s, Ranked
Since debuting in 1989, The Simpsons has become a cultural icon. More than just a TV show, The Simpsons has infiltrated every form of media. Video games, comic books, albums, and even a feature film have all been produced, proving the Springfield family's influence stretches far and wide. In recent years it has been crowned the longest-running primetime American scripted series, and it has shown no signs of stopping.
