"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"
Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
Weekend event planned to help homeless, at-risk veterans on Central, South Coasts
Homeless veterans on the Central and South Coasts can get a helping hand this weekend. The 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down event will take place on Saturday. The event at the Santa Maria Fairpark is intended to help homeless or at-risk veterans, as well legal spouses and dependent children under 18.
No surprise here: Some Central, South Coast communities on list of least affordable in nation
A new survey affirms something most people know in the Tri-Counties. The region is a very expensive place to live. New research shows the Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura metro area ranks at the very bottom of the list of mid-sized metropolitan areas when it comes to finding an affordable starter home. The...
"Santa Barbara County Inferno"
It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
More than century old performing art landmark on South Coast getting makeover
A historic, more than century old performing arts venue on the South Coast is going to get a major makeover, after deteriorating to the point it could no longer be safely used. The band shell in Santa Barbara’s Plaza del Mar Park was built in 1919. It’s been used...
Fugitive wanted for Central Coast murder arrested in Northern California
A fugitive sought for the murder of a 72-year-old Central Coast man has been arrested. Terry Wilson died after being attacked in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies identified Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris of Lancaster as a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 26-year-old man...
More wild weather on the way for the Tri-Counties? Metorologists say it's possible
A low pressure system centered in the Channel Islands is continuing to create unstable, and unpredictable weather for parts of the Tri-Counties. While the thunderstorm activity and showers eased Thursday, as the low moves south it could create a whole new wave of thunderstorms, and locally intense rainfall Friday night and early Saturday.
Federal prosecutors say Ventura County gang member gets 13 year prison sentence for drug trafficking
Federal prosecutors say he was a Ventura County drug dealer who worked for the Mexican Mafia, trying to control the drug trade in the county. Now, Armando Molina has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison after being convicted of drug trafficking. Prosecutors say he and fellow...
South Coast man convicted of stealing $14 million in fraud scheme, gets long prison sentence
A Santa Barbara County man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison after being convicted of stealing millions from people who thought they were investing in an insurance company. Darrell Aviss entered guilty pleas to 21 felony counts in federal court, ranging from wire fraud to tax...
