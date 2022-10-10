ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"

Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
