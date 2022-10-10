CHALLIS, ID - It was on a Monday 29 years ago. October 11, 1993 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Sandi Crane went to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and reported that she could not find her 9-year-old daughter Stephanie - who was last seen the same day at the Challis Lanes Bowling Alley between 5 and 6 p.m.

CUSTER COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO