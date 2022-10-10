Read full article on original website
Volunteers plant 1,000 trees on Bald Mountain; an effort in fire prevention, disease limitation and forest health
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2020, thousands of dead and diseased Douglas Firs were removed from numerous areas around the mountain. Now, Lodgepole Pines are being planted in their place. Volunteers from the community joined Sun Valley Company, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Forest Foundation on Bald Mountain Friday to plant about 1,000 Lodgepole Pine seedlings.
Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar
Perks Place is a staple in Mackay, which has a population of about 500 people. Ferrell made a stop at the Idaho bar amid a fly fishing trip with some friends.
Central Idaho Sheriff Renews Call for Information on Child That Went Missing in 1993
CHALLIS, ID - It was on a Monday 29 years ago. October 11, 1993 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Sandi Crane went to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and reported that she could not find her 9-year-old daughter Stephanie - who was last seen the same day at the Challis Lanes Bowling Alley between 5 and 6 p.m.
Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed
RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
Authorities find no evidence to support an ‘incident’ took place at Gooding High School last week
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported last Wednesday, October 5th. Allegations were made on social media platforms accusing a Gooding High School staff member of making threats to harm students as well as hitting a student. An investigation began...
