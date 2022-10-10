ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Valley, ID

Comments / 1

Related
kmvt

Volunteers plant 1,000 trees on Bald Mountain; an effort in fire prevention, disease limitation and forest health

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2020, thousands of dead and diseased Douglas Firs were removed from numerous areas around the mountain. Now, Lodgepole Pines are being planted in their place. Volunteers from the community joined Sun Valley Company, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Forest Foundation on Bald Mountain Friday to plant about 1,000 Lodgepole Pine seedlings.
KETCHUM, ID
eastidahonews.com

Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed

RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
RICHFIELD, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Sun Valley, ID
State
Idaho State
Sun Valley, ID
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
Sun Valley, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy