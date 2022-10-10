ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Former Nittany Lion Matt Rhule fired by the Carolina Panthers

By Andrew Harbaugh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCSr2_0iTcq6AH00

Former Penn State Nittany Lion player and coach Matt Rhule has been removed from his head coaching position with the Carolina Panthers. Rhule had proved to be a successful college coach but couldn’t find a way to make the transition to the NFL.

In the NFL, Matt Rhule had a record of 11-27 versus his college coaching record of 75-43 during stops at both Temple and Baylor. Both programs he really built from the ground up after being a successful coaching assistant prior to that.

Rhule was raised to be a Nittany Lion

Rhule has Penn State in his blood. His family had Matt Rhule in New York, New York and he grew up there until he was a teenager when his family moved to State College. He would attend and graduate from State College Area High School before attending Penn State University, where he played linebacker under Joe Paterno.

He was a four-year starter and a three-time scholar athlete and Big Ten Academic All-American. He would do both of these while earning a degree in politcal science from the school.

He would stay in State College after graduating as he became a member of the staff as a graduate assistant.

Penn State fans may be seeing him again…

While James Franklin has proven to be a coach to bring in recently fired head coaches, Matt Rhule isn’t taking any job as an assistant at this point. Unlike Nick Saban at Alabama, Franklin simply isn’t on that level yet. Despite Manny Diaz coming in and having the success he is having, no one else sees State College as a recovery stop.

For Matt Rhule, Penn State fans will likely see him on another college sideline before he is on the home sideline. So far this year there have been five college coaches fired, with two in the Big Ten. Colorado, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin , and Nebraska all have openings at head coach. The question is not if Rhule gets offered these jobs (he will) but if he has any interest.

Of this massive deal that Matt Rhule signed just short of three years ago, he is still owed $40 million dollars. He can sit out this year and wait for a college job that he likes to open and take advantage of it. All in all, Nebraska seems like a perfect fit. At this point, if he were to take a job, I would have to imagine it is there. The division in which Nebraska competes in is significantly easier than the other. Rhule could thrive in that and have Nebraska in a Big Ten title game in short time.

Whether they win is another story.

List

2022-2023 FBS Head Coaching Carousel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtdiF_0iTcq6AH00

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
State College, PA
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Alabama State
State College, PA
Football
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. scores 1st career NFL TD

Less than two months after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown Thursday night. Robinson, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, made a swift recovery from his injuries, and returned to the team in Week 5. Thursday night, he found the end zone for the first time in his career, giving the Commanders the lead halfway through the fourth quarter.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick comments on Kendrick Bourne, following sideline argument

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick supported wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, following the team’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. The two were shown having an animated sideline conversation during the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Nevertheless, it appears that nothing major came of it. The coach publicly supported his wide receiver during his weekly radio appearance on The Greg Hill Show.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick was in peak form with this hilarious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe comparison

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been at the top of his game when it comes to deflecting and sidestepping questions surrounding the team. His robotic press conferences have become legendary, but we’re seeing more smiles these days from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a sign that he’s actually having fun at the media’s expense.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Insider hints that UNC is the leader for four-star recruit in 2023

The UNC basketball program is hoping to add one more player to its 2023 recruiting class, one that just has Simeon Wilcher committed. And they might just be the favorites for that remaining target. On3 recruiting expert Jamie Shaw broke down the recruitment for Zayden High and where things possibly stand as of this month. High recently took a visit to North Carolina as he was on campus for what was supposed to be the Live Action event before it was rescheduled. High and his family reportedly enjoyed the visit and it may have been enough to catapult UNC into the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Carolina#Penn State Nittany Lion#The Carolina Panthers#Nittany Lion Rhule
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Steelers who should be on the trading block

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks land commitment from No. 1 ranked kicker in 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks added to their already impressive 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, getting a verbal commitment from kicker Grant Meadors, out of Bakersfield, California. According to Chris Sailer Kicking, a well-respected kicking analysis platform in the recruiting world, Meadors is ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Meadors recently earned a spot as a finalist in the 2023 Adidas All-American bowl as a senior at Liberty High School. The Ducks had had some really solid production at the kicker position as of late, where they’ve leaned on Camden Lewis who has been perfect for them this season, making all 7 of his field goals and going 31-for-31 on extra point attempts. List Bo Nix takes big jump up Heisman Trophy ranking after Ducks' 5th-straight win
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jamie Collins signing, Patriots bring back another former linebacker

The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad on Wednesday. Munson has familiarity with the organization. He spent the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. He took on a special teams role when he got his opportunity with the Patriots, playing 97 special teams snaps compared to just nine snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' controversial roughing the passer penalty

Another week of the 2022 NFL season has passed and officiating is at the center of the discussion. This time it’s a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones — one that negated a strip sack and fumble recovery. The 70,000-plus fans at Arrowhead Stadium were fired up over the penalty, chanting “bullshit” and “refs you suck” on multiple occasions. The penalty was discussed during the broadcast, in the postgame shows and all across social media during and after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the 10 worst teams in college football, according to CBS Sports

Deservedly so, the best college football teams in the country get the most national attention. Winning brings good things with it and as we learned with Colorado’s Karl Dorrell, not doing so can cost you your job. There’s also an argument to make that being bad — and even historically bad — attracts a few eyeballs as well. Both ends of the spectrum are fun to discuss, although we all know which side fans prefer to be on. Here at about the midway point of the season, CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli dropped his bottom 25 college football rankings, bringing even more...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How ESPN’s FPI predicts Penn State’s remaining schedule, starting with Michigan

It’s been two weeks since we last saw Penn State on the football field, but the Nittany Lions return to action this weekend with a big road trip to Michigan. As most have expected, Penn State will be the road underdog this weekend against the No. 4 Wolverines in a stadium that has historically not been too kind to them over the years. Penn State remains a top 10 team in the national rankings after Week 6, setting up a showdown of undefeated top 10 teams this weekend in Ann Arbor. It should go without saying that there is a good...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy