Virginia residents to receive payment up to $500 starting next week
money in handPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) As approximately 50% of families are living paycheck to paycheck right now, here's some good news for many Virginia taxpayers. Millions of people will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
Augusta Free Press
2022 Virginia Victims Fund report provides financial results, initiatives for next year
The FY22 Annual Report on the Victims Fund (VVF) has been released by the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission. The report is also known as the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund, and provides a summary of key functions, initiatives, trends and outcomes for VVF and the Sexual Assault Forensic Exam Payment Program (SAFE). The report features the financial results of fiscal year 2022 and a look ahead to fiscal year 2023 initiatives.
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
Augusta Free Press
Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.
Augusta Free Press
Commonwealth honored by international economic development organization
The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has awarded the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development with three distinguished awards. In honor of organizations with exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects and programs, Virginia was recognized for the Community Business Launch, Industrial Revitalization Fund, and Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia).
WSLS
Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election
Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro ranks no. 67 in Virginia cities for income spent on monthly household bills
The average Waynesboro household spends $1,750 per month on bills, 12.6 percent lower than the national average. According to doxo’s recent report 50 Largest U.S. Cities Household Spend Report 2022, the monthly average includes the 10 most common household bills: mortgage, rent, car payment, utilities, health insurance, car insurance, cable TV & Internet, cell phone, alarm & security and life insurance.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Main Streets receive economic boosts with grant funding
Sixteen communities will receive 2023 Virginia Main Street grants to revitalize historic commercial districts, expand small businesses and bolster local economies through new technology and improved marketing. The grant funding totals $257,000. “For over 30 years, the Virginia Main Street program has been critical to economic development, small business growth...
Augusta Free Press
Fair Housing Office marks 50 years of protecting homeowners, renters against discrimination
Created in 1972 with the passage of Virginia’s Fair Housing Law, and four years after the passage of the federal Fair Housing Act, Virginia’s Fair Housing Office celebrates 50 years in 2022. The Fair Housing Law protects 12 classes: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, elderliness, familial status,...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia approves $257,000 in economic grants for downtown districts
(The Center Square) – More than a quarter of a million dollars in Virginia grants will go toward expanding small businesses, revitalizing historic commercial districts and providing new technology and improved marketing in downtown districts in the commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development approved the $257,000...
WSET
VDACS announces four projects that will receive $120k in grant funding
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) announced today that four projects will receive a total of $120,000 in grant funding today from the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund (VFAIF). The VFAIF grants were awarded to a mix of businesses and non-profit organizations to help...
Augusta Free Press
Shared solar programs approved by SCC for Dominion customers in Virginia
Customers of Dominion Energy Virginia may now participate in shared solar initiatives, after the State Corporation Commission approved two programs. Under a shared solar program, a customer purchases a subscription for a certain amount of the kilowatt-hour (kWh) electricity produced by a solar facility. During the 2020 session of the...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
wvtf.org
Report: Virginia's bail bond industry often avoids accountability
A new report takes aim at an industry that makes money by promising to return defendants to court. But, it's often law enforcement agencies that end up doing the work. The promise of the bail bond industry has always been that they provide a valuable service – making sure defendants actually show up for their day in court.
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022
Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries...
Augusta Free Press
Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route
The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
Why Virginia gas prices have jumped 20-cents in a week
The average gas price in Virginia is $3.53 per gallon, up four cents overnight and 22 cents in a week, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Gas prices aren’t the only thing that will stretch your budget this winter
Now, the United States Department of Energy is predicting energy bills will be significantly higher this winter.
NBC12
Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion
Doula Sequoi Phipps-Hawkins has heard plenty of stories about doctors brushing off the concerns of pregnant Black women. “I heard from some of my white colleagues and friends that they just never felt unsafe. They never questioned any of their recommendations for their doctors,” said Phipps-Hawkins. It’s a stark...
Samurai wasps have arrived in Southwest Virginia to conquer stink bugs
Samurai wasp and brown momorated stink bugWikepedia. Stink bugs are a nuisance that came to America in the 1990s from Asia. They usually show up in late summer or early fall and can become annoying as they are invasive, buzz like bees, and when they feel threatened or you squash one they emit a powerful pungent odor. The scent of one of these insects can be nauseating. If you have been wondering how to get rid of these pests without killing them and risking that horrible smell or calling an exterminator there is good news.
