Harvest Festival being held at Macon County Fairgrounds this weekend
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Fair Board is hosting a new annual event to raise money for the county fair. The Harvest Festival will be held this weekend at the Macon County Fairgrounds at 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. in Decatur. Events will include haunted hayrides through the...
Good Samaritan Inn Howling Up Trunk or Treat October 27
October 11, 2022 – A Trunk or Treat, presented by the Good Samaritan Inn, is sure to be a real howl on Thursday, October 27, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A free dinner will be provided. Those wanting to participate as a “Trunk” must RSVP by calling 217-429-1455 or by emailing outreach@goodsaminn.org.
Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
8 displaced by Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield. The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated […]
‘We must stand together’: dozens hold vigil at Decatur Police Department
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “That’s the only thing that’s going to draw us closer is love,” Shemuel Sanders said. Love is what brought this group together outside the Decatur Police Department Wednesday evening. “Us joining here together tonight is just one way of showing police officers who put their lives on the line every day […]
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
October 12, 2022 – Rudy Mathieson received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Mathieson is a registered clinical nurse in the Emergency Care Center of the nonprofit hospital. He was nominated for this honor by three different individuals, all acknowledging his skill and compassion as a nurse.
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Charges filed in shooting of senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
Macon County Conservation District holding Yoga in the Pines October 16
October 12, 2022 – The Macon County Conservation District, along with yoga instructor Michelle Huttes, will be running a special yoga event in the Rock Springs Conservation Area, titled “Yoga in the Pines,” on Sunday, October 16. The event will be from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. This...
Decatur officers hurt in shooting released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel announced on Thursday that the two officers who were hurt in a shooting on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. He added they are at home and beginning their recovery process. On behalf of the Decatur Police Department, Brandel thanked the community for the concern […]
Semi crashes into house in Central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
7th Street Cidery To Open In Springfield On Friday
Something different joins the list of downtown Springfield destinations this week. Conn’s Hospitality Group will officially open the 7th Street Cidery on Friday. The new business will features 20 taps of hard ciders, meads, and perrys, along with wines and spirits. Ciders are made from an apple base, while meads come from honey and perrys are derived from pears.
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
Crime of the Week
A stabbing three Saturdays ago is the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened the afternoon of September 24-th near Old Rochester Road and South Grand Avenue East in Springfield. The victim, with non-life-threatening injuries, said the stabber is a heavier-set man with a backpack...
LISTEN: Cordaryl Patrick & LaTonya Ricks James joined Thee Morris Code
October 12, 2022- Cordaryl Patrick, Community Development Director at City of Decatur & LaTonya Ricks James, a Workforce Development Consultant for Memorial Health, joined co-hosts Dr. Juanita Morris & Dr. Jeremy Morris on Thee Morris Code. They talked about an ongoing workforce ecosystem project, Great Streets Great Neighborhoods project, & the upcoming Jasper Street Fest that will take place next Thursday at Johns Hill Park from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Listen to the podcast now!
Springfield stabbing suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
