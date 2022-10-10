MALONE, N.Y. — New York State Police have determined that the homicide in Malone last week was triggered by a disagreement on social media. Officials released an update on their investigation on Tuesday, in which they said that a disagreement on social media led the suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Donais of Owls Head, and a group of others to travel to Elm Street to have a physical fight with the two victims, Donald Raymond and Logan McMahon.

MALONE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO