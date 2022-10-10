Read full article on original website
Judy O. Leary, 77, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Judy O. Leary, age 77, are saddened to announce her passing late Tuesday morning (October 11, 2022). The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Terry W. Countryman, 69, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Terry W. Countryman, 69, died peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica, New York. Born on October 16, 1952, in West Carthage, NY to the late Richard E. & Leona M. Spencer Countryman. He graduated from Carthage...
Raymond I. St. Louis, 82, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Raymond I. St. Louis, 82, of Cornell Ave, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at University of Vermont Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Mary (Barnhart) Wahientha David, 89, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Mary (Barnhart) Wahientha David, 89 years of age, of Sweet Grass Lane, Kanatakon, died on Friday evening, October 7, 2022, at the Cornwall Community Hospital following a lengthy illness. Mary had a deep love for her family and for the community, serving many terms in political office...
Canton-Potsdam Hospital changing main entrance starting Monday
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Starting Monday, the main entrance and the emergency department entrance to Canton-Potsdam Hospital will be temporarily relocating as a two-year, $71 million expansion project gets underway. “This hospital and this transition that we are working through right now in flipping the hospital’s main entrance to...
Francis A. Taraska, 86, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - On the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 surrounded by his family; beloved husband, father, and Papa, Francis Adrian Taraska, died at the age of 86 after a swift battle with cancer. Frank was born during 1936 in Utica, NY, to Frank and Gladys Taraska....
Robert A. Crary, 96, formerly of Newton Falls
NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Crary, 96, formerly of Newton Falls peacefully passed away on October 11, 2022 surrounded by his Family at the Maplewood Nursing Home. Calling Hours will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Monday, October 17 at the French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake with a Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 11:00 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake.
Crews turn out for storm in Ogdensburg
Due to inclement weather and strong winds Thursday afternoon, power lines and trees were down in the City of Ogdensburg. Crews from the fire department, city police and National Grid responded quickly to Lincoln Avenue to deal with fallen limbs. Photo submitted by Ryan C. Woodard.
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
Braggin’ Rights: A brook trout & a bass
(WWNY) - This week we feature a pair of impressive fish caught in local waterways. First up is Rick Greer and a 14-inch brook trout he pulled from the West Branch of the St. Regis River near Parishville. He caught it on September 14. Good catch, Rick!. Chris Roach proudly...
New gym on the way for Alexandria Central
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The old Alexandria Central gymnasium was cozy to say the least. Times change and so do athletic facilities. Alexandria will showcase a brand new one next school year. It promises to be a new era for Purple Ghost sports. It centers on a brand-new...
Meeting scheduled for town of Diana water project
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A large water project is in the works for Harrisville, but it needs right-of-way permissions from homeowners. It’s the topic of a meeting on Tuesday evening. Town of Diana officials will explain the project and why it needs permissions from homeowners to install water...
Man’s body recovered from North Country river after 13 day search, troopers say
Wilmington, N.Y. — A team of divers recovered a man’s body from the Ausable River Wednesday after he crashed into the water on Sept. 29, troopers said. George M. Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, fell 25 feet when he lost his balance near the Flume Trail System in the town of Wilmington in Essex County, State troopers said in a news release.
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Two Hogansburg men are accused of possessing several pounds of marijuana. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Marcus Gray and 23-year-old Grayson Mcdonald had around eight pounds of cannabis when they were pulled over on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
Soaking rain & wind
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our high temperatures for the day will come early. Temperatures will top out in the mid-60s before dropping into the 50s this afternoon. That’s thanks to a cold front that will be moving through. Leading that front is rain. Downpours could be heavy and...
Drivers vs deer: the crashes, the costs and the advice
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Collisions between deer and vehicles aren’t exactly uncommon during the fall. But at least one body shop owner says he has been dealing with customers a little more than usual. Scott Moshier, the owner of Wolff’s Body Shop in Croghan, says he has seen...
Police say Malone stabbing murder happened following fight on social media
MALONE, N.Y. — New York State Police have determined that the homicide in Malone last week was triggered by a disagreement on social media. Officials released an update on their investigation on Tuesday, in which they said that a disagreement on social media led the suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Donais of Owls Head, and a group of others to travel to Elm Street to have a physical fight with the two victims, Donald Raymond and Logan McMahon.
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A town of DeKalb man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man was sentenced to 14 years in prison. The sentence for 52-year-old Charles Anson was handed down in St. Lawrence County Court Tuesday by Judge Craig Carriero. It also included five years’ probation supervision after his prison term is up.
Police: Stop in Burke leads to DUI and VCOR charges
BURKE — A 35-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in Burke yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lynburke Road at around 10:35 p.m. While conducting the traffic stop, police say they observed several signs of impairment from the...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
