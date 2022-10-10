ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

27 First News

Mary G. Kerensky, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary G. Kerensky, 62 of Struthers, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Mary was born on January 31, 1960, in Youngstown, daughter of the late William and Mary (Cruze) Harvischak, Sr. Mary worked as a clerk for...
STRUTHERS, OH
Lois L. Whelchel, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois L. Whelchel passed away on Monday, October 10, at 85 years of age, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown. Lois was born March 14, 1937 in Salem, a daughter of Donald and Virginia Venn Beardsley. She had various careers. She drove semi with...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Joseph L. Yochman, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Yochman, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Joe was born on February 16, 1959 in Warren, Ohio the son of Leonard W. and Arlene (Morris) Yochman. A lifelong resident of the area and a second generation graduate of Jackson-Milton...
LAKE MILTON, OH
James “Jody” Arthur McCulloh, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jody, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan. He was born September 19, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Norma Jean (Hightower) and James McCulloh, Sr. He graduated from the prestigious Cardinal Mooney High School in 1975. He...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Charles “Chuck” M. Winchell, Jr., North Bloomfield, Ohio

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. “Chuck” Winchell, Jr., 54, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born November 11, 1967 in Ashtabula, the son of Charles M. and Sarah A. (Poff) Winchell, Sr. Chuck was employed with Mercury Plastics. He attended Maplewood High School...
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
Lennett Hammond, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lennett Hammond, 66, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Greenbrier Healthcare Center. Lennett was born December 18, 1955 in Whitehall Alabama, the daughter of late David Griffin and Daria Lou Ball Hooks. Lennett...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Richard A. Perrine, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Perrine, 88, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, at Austinwoods Nursing Center. Richard was born July 10, 1934, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Alfred D. Perrine and Pearl Null Perrine and lived in the Youngstown area most of his life.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Josephine Gabanyic, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Wroblewski Gabanyic, 78, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Josephine was born November 16, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Edmond Walter and Elizabeth Tristana Wroblewski. She was raised on the city’s north side and...
LAKE MILTON, OH
Billy Kidd, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Kidd passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Kidd, please visit our floral store.
SEBRING, OH
Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There were private services on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Clemente Funeral Home (Struthers), for Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, 96 who passed away on Tuesday, October 4 due to complications from a brief illness. Rose was born March 24, 1926 in the Smokey Hollow...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
James “Mike” Petridis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Mike” Petridis died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born May 17, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Nicholas and Helen Petridis, who both preceded him in death. Mike graduated from Warren G. Harding High...
WARREN, OH
Michael Brendan Biggins, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Brendan Biggins, 39, formerly of Hermitage, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Mike was born on August 19, 1983. He was raised in Hermitage and was a graduate of Hickory High School, where he played varsity soccer. He received a bachelor’s...
HERMITAGE, PA
Alice Marie Monti, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Marie Monti, age 71 of Warren passed away at Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born in Warren on February 24, 1951, the daughter of the late John Clayton and Grace Lewis Vickers. A lifetime area resident, Alice worked...
WARREN, OH
Max Ruby, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Max Ruby, 89 of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2022, at Windsor in Canfield, Ohio. Born June 30, 1933 in Woodvale, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Eldon and Elizabeth (Rabenstein) Ruby. Max was a graduate of Saxton-Liberty High School in Saxton, Pennsylvania.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Gary Andrews, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Andrews, 75, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. Gary was born May 24, 1947, the son of Robert A. and Agnes P. Ples Andrews. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. At the age of 16, Gary worked at Adams School. After...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Brittany Autum Harmouche, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Brittany Autum Harmouche, age 37 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at home. She was born in Salem, Ohio on August 9, 1985 to Michael James Halligan and Pamela Sue (Setliff) Halligan. Brittany is survived by her children, Michael Richards, Jacob...
BOARDMAN, OH
William Arthur Leach, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Arthur Leach, 63, of Warren, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Hospital. Born March 18, 1959 in Youngstown, he is the son of William A. Leach and the late Donna (Davison) Leach. Affectionately known as Billy, he was a graduate...
WARREN, OH
Mark Daniel Schott, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Daniel Schott passed away and is at peace with the lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born in Alliance, Ohio to Eugene and Roberta (Wilt) Schott, where he lived and worked. Mark graduated from Alliance High School in 1993. Mark worked and...
ALLIANCE, OH
Betty Dooms, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Dooms, 98, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away in the comfort of her home, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born on November 10, 1923, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and Ruth (Elerby) White. Betty was a graduate of Sharon High School...
SHARON, PA
Jean L. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Williams, 77, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, October 10, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born January 26, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John (Red) and Flora (Tullis) DeMain and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

