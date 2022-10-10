Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
Mary G. Kerensky, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary G. Kerensky, 62 of Struthers, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Mary was born on January 31, 1960, in Youngstown, daughter of the late William and Mary (Cruze) Harvischak, Sr. Mary worked as a clerk for...
27 First News
Lois L. Whelchel, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois L. Whelchel passed away on Monday, October 10, at 85 years of age, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown. Lois was born March 14, 1937 in Salem, a daughter of Donald and Virginia Venn Beardsley. She had various careers. She drove semi with...
27 First News
Joseph L. Yochman, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Yochman, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Joe was born on February 16, 1959 in Warren, Ohio the son of Leonard W. and Arlene (Morris) Yochman. A lifelong resident of the area and a second generation graduate of Jackson-Milton...
27 First News
James “Jody” Arthur McCulloh, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jody, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan. He was born September 19, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Norma Jean (Hightower) and James McCulloh, Sr. He graduated from the prestigious Cardinal Mooney High School in 1975. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Charles “Chuck” M. Winchell, Jr., North Bloomfield, Ohio
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. “Chuck” Winchell, Jr., 54, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born November 11, 1967 in Ashtabula, the son of Charles M. and Sarah A. (Poff) Winchell, Sr. Chuck was employed with Mercury Plastics. He attended Maplewood High School...
27 First News
Lennett Hammond, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lennett Hammond, 66, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Greenbrier Healthcare Center. Lennett was born December 18, 1955 in Whitehall Alabama, the daughter of late David Griffin and Daria Lou Ball Hooks. Lennett...
27 First News
Richard A. Perrine, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Perrine, 88, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, at Austinwoods Nursing Center. Richard was born July 10, 1934, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Alfred D. Perrine and Pearl Null Perrine and lived in the Youngstown area most of his life.
27 First News
Josephine Gabanyic, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Wroblewski Gabanyic, 78, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Josephine was born November 16, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Edmond Walter and Elizabeth Tristana Wroblewski. She was raised on the city’s north side and...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Billy Kidd, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Kidd passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Kidd, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There were private services on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Clemente Funeral Home (Struthers), for Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, 96 who passed away on Tuesday, October 4 due to complications from a brief illness. Rose was born March 24, 1926 in the Smokey Hollow...
27 First News
James “Mike” Petridis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Mike” Petridis died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born May 17, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Nicholas and Helen Petridis, who both preceded him in death. Mike graduated from Warren G. Harding High...
27 First News
Michael Brendan Biggins, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Brendan Biggins, 39, formerly of Hermitage, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Mike was born on August 19, 1983. He was raised in Hermitage and was a graduate of Hickory High School, where he played varsity soccer. He received a bachelor’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Alice Marie Monti, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Marie Monti, age 71 of Warren passed away at Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born in Warren on February 24, 1951, the daughter of the late John Clayton and Grace Lewis Vickers. A lifetime area resident, Alice worked...
27 First News
Max Ruby, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Max Ruby, 89 of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2022, at Windsor in Canfield, Ohio. Born June 30, 1933 in Woodvale, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Eldon and Elizabeth (Rabenstein) Ruby. Max was a graduate of Saxton-Liberty High School in Saxton, Pennsylvania.
27 First News
Gary Andrews, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Andrews, 75, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. Gary was born May 24, 1947, the son of Robert A. and Agnes P. Ples Andrews. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. At the age of 16, Gary worked at Adams School. After...
27 First News
Brittany Autum Harmouche, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Brittany Autum Harmouche, age 37 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at home. She was born in Salem, Ohio on August 9, 1985 to Michael James Halligan and Pamela Sue (Setliff) Halligan. Brittany is survived by her children, Michael Richards, Jacob...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
William Arthur Leach, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Arthur Leach, 63, of Warren, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Hospital. Born March 18, 1959 in Youngstown, he is the son of William A. Leach and the late Donna (Davison) Leach. Affectionately known as Billy, he was a graduate...
27 First News
Mark Daniel Schott, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Daniel Schott passed away and is at peace with the lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born in Alliance, Ohio to Eugene and Roberta (Wilt) Schott, where he lived and worked. Mark graduated from Alliance High School in 1993. Mark worked and...
27 First News
Betty Dooms, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Dooms, 98, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away in the comfort of her home, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born on November 10, 1923, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and Ruth (Elerby) White. Betty was a graduate of Sharon High School...
27 First News
Jean L. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Williams, 77, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, October 10, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born January 26, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John (Red) and Flora (Tullis) DeMain and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
Comments / 0