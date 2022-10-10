Read full article on original website
Harvey Weinstein Lawyers Decry ‘Medieval’ Holding Cell: ‘I Am Worried About Him Surviving This Ordeal’
The disgraced mogul, no longer wearing a mask, spoke his first words to the Los Angeles jury pool Tuesday
L.A. Councilwoman Nury Martinez Torched for Resignation Letter Hoping She Inspired ‘Little Latina Girls’
Her life would be very moving if youre a kiddreaming of one day resigning in disgrace, embroiled in racist scandal," joked one comedian
Claire Denis to Receive Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s 2022 Career Achievement Award
The Los Angeles Film Critics Association has chosen French writer-director Claire Denis as the recipient of this year’s Career Achievement Award, the organization announced Wednesday. LAFCA’s first in-person awards ceremony in three years will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. “We are thrilled to be honoring Claire...
