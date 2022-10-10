Monday’s Grand Opening of the Mountain Heritage Park Also Features Three Former Salida Art Students

Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Tabor Opera House Announces Inaugural Stories Worth Telling Festival
The inaugural Stories Worth Telling Festival – On The Road — brings short outdoor and adventure films, special guests, and a night of storytelling to Leadville’s historic Tabor Opera House beginning at 6:00 p.m. Oct. 15, 2022. Leadville native Melissa Simpson stars in one film, “From My...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Housing is the Need, the Reward: Two Chances for Dinner and a Movie Near You
Looking for a low-cost night out with a chance to meet others in the community and exchange stories about the joys and challenges of living in Chaffee County? While focused on the housing crisis in Chaffee County, the films and stories also tie in the relationship between health and housing.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Ready or Not: Riding the Wave in Salida
Some might need an ocean to surf, but in Chaffee County, it only takes a river — as it turns out the right conditions on a river — to river surf. Since early September, Ark Valley Voice contributor Merrell Bergin has been following the progress of the newly rebuilt “Scout Wave”, on the Arkansas River in Salida, just downstream from the Rotary Scout Hut.
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: Support 6A for Workforce Housing
Nearly ten years ago, the Chaffee County Commissioners and local leaders formed the Chaffee Housing Trust with the expressed goal of addressing workforce and affordable housing. At that time it was an important need. Today, the workforce housing in Chaffee County is at a crisis and has seriously impacted the...
KRDO
Police activity closes portion of Highway 50 near Royal Gorge Blvd. in Cañon City
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of Highway 50 closed in Fremont County Monday due to police activity. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the right lane of westbound Highway 50 between 3rd St. and Dixon Lane closed at 10:55 a.m. Earlier, CDOT reported the entire westbound...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Write-in Candidate for Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder: Elaine Allemang
With the 2022 General Election only weeks away, Ark Valley Voice (AVV) has just received the answers to questions we first asked back in June. Elaine Allemang, who is running as a write-in candidate against incumbent Lori Mitchell (Democrat) for Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder. In the County Clerk and...
KKTV
Police searching for 13-year-old runaway last seen in Cañon City
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a runway teenager, who was last seen yesterday at the 1600 block of Chestnut Street in south Cañon City. Layla Meador is 13 years old with red hair and brown eyes. Police...
KKTV
Missing teen could be going to Salida
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing teenager. Authorities say 13-year-old Layla Meador is a runaway and was last seen in Canon City on Monday. A photo of Meador is at the top of this article. The sheriff’s...
KRDO
Law enforcement agencies remove possible pressure cooker from top of gas pump in Cañon City
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement agencies removed a possible pressure cooker from on top of a gas pump in Cañon City. Monday, Cañon City Police Department received a call for a "suspicious device" at 10 a.m. from a gas station employee at 302 S. 1st St.
arkvalleyvoice.com
The Question Begs Asking, How Accessible Have Chaffee Candidates Been?
The General Election is coming up November 8, 2022, now only weeks away. By definition, elected officials, and those running for elected office, should expect to make themselves accessible to the public and be available to address issues and answer questions about their views and their positions on issues. How else do we know what they stand for, and whether they’ll work for us, or some other outside agenda?
mountainjackpot.com
A Colossal Waste of Cripple Creek Finances
(Editor’s Note: The following letter is in response to articles, past letters and advertisements supporting a recall of two current Cripple Creek council members, Mark Green and Charles Solomone. No date has been set for a forthcoming recall election). What? A recall based on the approval of sales of...
