klin.com
Car Struck By Gunfire In South Lincoln
Lincoln Police were called to a report of shots fired near 12th and Arapahoe around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Arriving officers located a 2008 Chrysler 300 with damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says the windshield was struck twice by gunfire and damage...
klkntv.com
News Channel Nebraska
One injured after Omaha shooting, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a carjacking that happened at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., Omaha Police said they were called to Spring Lake Park for a carjacking. According to officials, Officers said they encountered a 27-year-old female victim who said she was in...
News Channel Nebraska
WOWT
Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
klkntv.com
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of tools stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln business reported that over $40,000 worth of tools had been taken from a trailer. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Spectrum, 5400 S 16th St., on Monday around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a belated larceny. The employee told officers that their assigned work trailer had been allegedly entered sometime over the last two to three weeks.
News Channel Nebraska
Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident
FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
klin.com
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager
Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
1011now.com
Man arrested for headbutting officer following traffic stop in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after police say he headbutted an officer following a traffic stop. Tuesday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop of a car that had expired registration near 14th and F Streets. LPD...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for meth and firearm convictions
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for meth and firearm related convictions. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 31-year-old Dontevis Morrow of Omaha was sentenced on in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
klkntv.com
Nearly $50,000 in tools stolen from trailer at south Lincoln business, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee discovered Monday that nearly $50,000 in tools had been stolen from a work trailer, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived at Spectrum near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road just after 10 a.m. after an employee reported a theft. The employee believes someone had...
klkntv.com
Woman accused of stabbing girl at Lincoln bus stop taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman is now in custody after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed near 11th and O Streets last week. The Lincoln Police Department says 30-year-old Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews and video footage. She’s being charged with assault and use of...
klkntv.com
Man headbutted Lincoln officer in attempt to evade traffic stop, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted during a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of 14th and F Streets. The officer initially pulled over the driver over because the vehicle’s registration was expired. While checking the license plate information, the officer found that the driver had a suspended license, police said.
Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Monday morning accident leaves multiple injured in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb -- A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened in the early hours of Monday morning near Columbus. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened near 205th Ave. on 325th St. PCSO said that when they investigated the crash, it showed that a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln inmate arrested over three months after going missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing inmate is back in custody after being on the lam for over three months, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Straub, who was serving a three to five-year sentence at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, didn’t return from a job assignment on July 1.
News Channel Nebraska
thebestmix1055.com
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after allegedly headbutting Lincoln police officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after assaulting a police officer in Lincoln Monday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. The traffic stop happened in the 900 block of south 14th St. around 4:15 p.m.
