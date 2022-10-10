ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klin.com

Car Struck By Gunfire In South Lincoln

Lincoln Police were called to a report of shots fired near 12th and Arapahoe around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Arriving officers located a 2008 Chrysler 300 with damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says the windshield was struck twice by gunfire and damage...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OMAHA, NE
LSO: Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park

WAVERLY, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing at a park in Waverly that left a 15-year-old with possible life-threatening injuries. Deputies were dispatched to Wayne Park in Waverly Thursday around 11 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Preliminary information determined a 14-year-old boy stabbed...
WAVERLY, NE
WOWT

Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Over $40,000 worth of tools stolen in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln business reported that over $40,000 worth of tools had been taken from a trailer. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Spectrum, 5400 S 16th St., on Monday around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a belated larceny. The employee told officers that their assigned work trailer had been allegedly entered sometime over the last two to three weeks.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident

FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klin.com

News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced for meth and firearm convictions

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for meth and firearm related convictions. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 31-year-old Dontevis Morrow of Omaha was sentenced on in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Woman accused of stabbing girl at Lincoln bus stop taken into custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman is now in custody after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed near 11th and O Streets last week. The Lincoln Police Department says 30-year-old Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews and video footage. She’s being charged with assault and use of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

North Platte Post

Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Monday morning accident leaves multiple injured in Platte County

COLUMBUS, Neb -- A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened in the early hours of Monday morning near Columbus. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened near 205th Ave. on 325th St. PCSO said that when they investigated the crash, it showed that a...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln inmate arrested over three months after going missing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing inmate is back in custody after being on the lam for over three months, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Straub, who was serving a three to five-year sentence at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, didn’t return from a job assignment on July 1.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

thebestmix1055.com

News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after allegedly headbutting Lincoln police officer

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after assaulting a police officer in Lincoln Monday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. The traffic stop happened in the 900 block of south 14th St. around 4:15 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE

