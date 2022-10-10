ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Teen Mom fans think Kailyn Lowry’s son Lincoln, 8, is dad Javi Marroquin’s ‘clone’ in hilarious video

By Phillip McDonald
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry's son Lincoln looks just like his dad, Javi Marroquin, in a funny new video, fans have expressed.

The Teen Mom 2 alum shared the video of her eight-year-old son Sunday on TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJIhG_0iTcoqbK00
Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry shared a TikTok video of her eight-year-old son Lincoln tasting a Starbucks recipe he found on the social media platform Credit: TikTok/kaillowry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dYtr_0iTcoqbK00
Fans voiced that Lincoln is his father Javi Marroquin's double Credit: Instagram/@javim9

Captioned, "He didn't finish it," the video shows Lincoln tasting a frappuccino made from a recipe he found on a social media platform.

Kailyn, 30, explained: "Lincoln saw a Starbucks recipe he wanted to try on TikTok."

The star asked her son for the name of the recipe, to which he replied: "Oreo cookie frappuccino."

Fans in the comment section seemed less concerned with the results of the taste test and more distracted with the fact that Lincoln looks so much like his dad.

One person wrote, "Javi literally said ‘copy and paste’ with Lincoln."

The Coffee Convos podcaster responded: "He really did."

Another fan commented: "Lincoln? Nope, that’s Javi. If you get it you get it."

One commenter stated: "I feel like Kailyn's genes wasn’t added to Lincoln. Pure Javi."

Another fan questioned: "Why does he gotta be like the spitting image of Javi!!, while another added, "If he’s not Javi's twin."

Kailyn again responded, writing "I know it," with a laughing emoji tacted at the end.

FRESH INK

Recently, Javi left fans drooling over him as he showed off some new ink.

Javi, 29, got a large black and gray tattoo on his chest to represent his love for Philadelphia.

The tattoo proudly shows his love for his sports teams including the 76ers, Eagles, as well as the city's famous bridges.

Throughout a clip, Javi showed off his muscular chest and the other tattoos on his upper body.

The entire video reads like an advertisement for tattoo-numbing cream, but that didn't stop his fans from complimenting him.

One woman said: "Nice chest" with water and heart emojis.

Another added: "Fire tat" and added fire emojis.

TELL-TALE SIGN

All this comes as Teen Mom fans have spotted several tell-tale signs that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child.

Fans pointed out a series of clues found in a new photo Baby Mama No Drama podcast host shared from a Post Malone concert.

Kailyn posted the photo of herself and her sons, Isaac, 12, and Lincon at the Wells Fargo Center.

The snap depicted Kailyn and her sons standing in the seating area of the concert venue.

Lincoln stood partially in front of his mother, blocking her stomach and any chance of seeing a possible baby bump from view.

Also, the picture was cropped in such a way that Kailyn's lower half had been removed from the photo.

"We love the strategic kid placement and crop," one person mentioned at the time, punctuated with a pregnant woman emoji.

Another fan followed up the comment, writing: "Too bad you can see it in the face too! I’m happy for her may it be her mini-me! She deserves to come full circle."

The former reality star's followers continued to point out things about her appearance that alluded to the podcaster being pregnant.

One fan commented: "She sure does look pregnant from her face..."

Besides Lincoln, the TV personality shares sons Creed, two, and Lux, five, with ex Chris Lopez, and Isaac, 12, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKVYu_0iTcoqbK00
Lincoln with his father Javi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDevf_0iTcoqbK00
Kailyn- who shares four kids- is believed to be pregnant again Credit: Instagram/kaillowry

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Accused of 'Ultimate Betrayal' in 'Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Leah Messer is getting called out by her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars for the "ultimate betrayal." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana DeJesus confronts Messer for not coming to her directly with her issues about her "mean girl" behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year and instead posting about it on Instagram.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javi Marroquin
Person
Kailyn Lowry
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Giving Birth at Home Was Incredible! Let Me Explain Why!

Kailyn Lowry may or may not be pregnant with her fifth child. The Internet sure thinks she is. But while fans and followers debate whether or not the Teen Mom veteran is expecting yet again, Lowry was asked late last week about her home birth experience when it came to baby number-four.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tattoos#Teen Mom#Philadelphia#Tiktok
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Forget Private Jet Controversies: Kris Jenner Admits To Buying Whole Apartment To Wrap Gifts And Then Forgetting About It

The Kardashians and Jenners get called out for a lot of things, from multiple Kim Kardashian PhotoShop fails to Kylie Jenner’s private jet flex. The family makes such an obscene amount of money — the two previously mentioned sisters are actual billionaires — that we normal folk simply cannot fathom living our lives the way the reality stars do. But when it comes to being unrelatable, matriarch Kris Jenner may have taken the cake in the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, when she admitted that she had an entire Beverly Hills condo in which to do her gift-wrapping, and that she’d forgotten it was there.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Is a Proud Mom of Two — Meet Her Beautiful Family

It’s a City Girls world, and we’re all just living in it. Ever since the Miami duo — Caresha “Romeka” Brownlee (aka Yung Miami) and Jatavia Shakara Johnson (aka JT) — hit the scene, the pair has shaken up the hip-hop world. Through music, fashion, beauty and entrepreneurship, the ladies are setting the standard that hard work and determination can get you far. And that’s a lesson the duo seemingly hopes to share with their families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
813K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy