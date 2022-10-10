ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loretta Lynn’s Sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright To Honor Her at CMT Artists of the Year

Loretta Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will make a rare appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Friday to pay tribute to their late sister. Loretta Lynn died this month at the age of 90. This is one of the first major country music events to happen since her passing. So she’ll certainly be heavy on everyone’s minds. It’s a big evening, in which Loretta Lynn’s old friend Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.
