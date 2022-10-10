Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and More Score Multiple AMA Nominations
It’s a big year for country music at the American Music Awards, and Carrie Underwood is among the artists at the top. The “Ghost Story” singer picked up two nominations. She’s up for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album. Cody Johnson actually tops all...
Luke Bryan Mourns the Loss of Former ‘American Idol’ Runner Up Willie Spence
American Idol judge Luke Bryan is remembering Willie Spence following the news that the Season 19’s runner-up tragically lost his life on Oct. 11. “Willie really did light up every room he walked into,” Bryan wrote on Twitter. “He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He will truly be missed.”
Loretta Lynn’s Sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright To Honor Her at CMT Artists of the Year
Loretta Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will make a rare appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Friday to pay tribute to their late sister. Loretta Lynn died this month at the age of 90. This is one of the first major country music events to happen since her passing. So she’ll certainly be heavy on everyone’s minds. It’s a big evening, in which Loretta Lynn’s old friend Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.
‘The Voice’ Fans React to Blake Shelton Leaving the Show
Fans of The Voice are all getting the news, and it is not easy to handle. Blake Shelton is stepping away from the singing competition series. That’s right, after this season, the country music singer that has been the anchor of the series since its first season is calling it quits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 CMT Awards Presenters and Performers Revealed
The CMT Awards premiere this Friday, October 14. The list of performers and presenters has been revealed ahead of the show. A press release was sent out about the awards show. Presenters include Chris Stapleton, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Gary LeVox, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsey Asbille, and Shane McAnally.
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Celebrate Anniversary With Date Night at CMT Artists of the Year
Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn shared a great moment to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. The dynamic duo attended the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tenn. Kane Brown was among the honorees at the event as one of the people that dominated country music over the past year. Check out his post from the event below.
Miranda Lambert Gets Sweet Welcome Home Surprise From Husband After Vegas Residency
While enjoying a much-needed break before returning to Las Vegas next month, Miranda Lambert took to her Instagram account to share the sweet welcome home surprise she received from her husband Brandon McLoughlin. In the social media post, Miranda Lambert revealed that her husband made her a delicious meal as...
WATCH: Chase Rice Honors His Late Father With Powerful Unreleased Song on the Grand Ole Opry
Chase Rice is paying tribute to his late father. During a recent visit to the Grand Ole Opry, the “Eyes on You” singer took the opportunity to break out a new song. The track is called “For a Day.” Check out a video of the performance below.
RELATED PEOPLE
Maren Morris Reveals How She’ll Feel If Her Son Pursues a Music Career
Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd are both singer-songwriters. They’ve written together for years and in addition to their own albums, they’ve had songs cut by musicians across the board. Toby Keith included a song that they wrote on his most recent album. They have a two-year-old son, and she doesn’t necessarily want him to follow in their footsteps. The “Circles Around This Town” singer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live recently and talked about his future.
Cody Johnson Is the Most-Nominated Artist at 2022 American Music Awards
Cody Johnson has more nominations than any other country music artist at the American Music… The post Cody Johnson Is the Most-Nominated Artist at 2022 American Music Awards appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Travis Tritt Gets Surprise Visit From Deer His Wife ‘Raised From a Baby’
Travis Tritt had an encounter with an old friend recently. A deer that his wife… The post WATCH: Travis Tritt Gets Surprise Visit From Deer His Wife ‘Raised From a Baby’ appeared first on Outsider.
PETS・
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carly Pearce Opens Up About How She’s Supporting Kelsea Ballerini During Her Divorce
While working through her ongoing divorce, Kelsea Ballerini has found strong support from her friend… The post Carly Pearce Opens Up About How She’s Supporting Kelsea Ballerini During Her Divorce appeared first on Outsider.
Morgan Wallen Wraps Record-Breaking ‘Dangerous’ Tour as ‘You Proof’ Earns Him 7th No. 1
Morgan Wallen had quite a year. His album, Dangerous: The Double Album, remained atop the country charts for more than a full year. The feat earned him the Milestone Award at this year’s ACM Honors. The award is presented to someone that had an unprecedented achievement over the previous year. And no album has had the success of Dangerous: The Double Album. Maybe Come on Over? But that was taken care of as Shania Twain was also honored with the Poet’s Award at the ceremony. Those two were joined by Miranda Lambert who was honored with the Triple Crown Award and Chris Stapleton who was honored with the Spirit Award. The ceremony featured tributes to each artist by artists that looked up to them and some of their peers. The entire thing is available to stream on Hulu.
WATCH: Wynonna Judd Performs ‘Other Side’ Live for the First Time
Wynonna Judd appeared in Duke Spirits’ The Masters Music Series last week to debut a live performance of Other Side. Before jumping in the mellow tune, the singer explained that she teamed up with the indie folk band Waxahatchee to create the song. And she shared that while doing so, she discovered that lead singer Katie Crutchfield is her “soul sister in song,”
Parker McCollum Reveals His Role in the Upcoming Docu-Series ‘They Called Us Outlaws’
Country music star Parker McCollum is making the jump from the stage to the screen in an upcoming docu-series titled They Called Us Outlaws. And in a recent interview, he finally revealed what his role will be. The 12-hour series explores the outlaw era of country music and how it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lainey Wilson Opens Up About ‘Wait in the Truck’ and What She Hopes People Get from It
Lainey Wilson might be one of the newest faces in country music, but she’s already making serious headway. After her breakout single “Things a Man Oughta Know” reached No. 1 across Mediabase and Billboard Country radio charts last year, she has found herself singing on various tracks alongside multiple country artists. Several singing partners include Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”), Chase Rice, and Granger Smith (“Beer Song”). Most recently though, she and country’s newest megastar, HARDY, have found themselves in the Top 30, with their powerful duet “Wait in the Truck.” And as the song sees even more as it continues to climb country charts, Wilson is speaking out about what she hopes fans get from it.
Outsider.com
570K+
Followers
63K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0