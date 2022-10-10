Morgan Wallen had quite a year. His album, Dangerous: The Double Album, remained atop the country charts for more than a full year. The feat earned him the Milestone Award at this year’s ACM Honors. The award is presented to someone that had an unprecedented achievement over the previous year. And no album has had the success of Dangerous: The Double Album. Maybe Come on Over? But that was taken care of as Shania Twain was also honored with the Poet’s Award at the ceremony. Those two were joined by Miranda Lambert who was honored with the Triple Crown Award and Chris Stapleton who was honored with the Spirit Award. The ceremony featured tributes to each artist by artists that looked up to them and some of their peers. The entire thing is available to stream on Hulu.

