Patagonia, AZ

Nine migrants found in SUV near Patagonia

By Marcos Icahuate
 3 days ago
One person was arrested for smuggling eight Mexican citizens near Patagonia, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Oct. 1, Sonoita Station agents stopped an SUV near Patagonia, when they noticed the driver was an undocumented Mexican citizen.

Eight other Mexican citizens were also hidden in the vehicle and were all arrested, says Chief Modlin.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

