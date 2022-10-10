ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Grand Tour Nation

James May On Jeremy Clarkson And Diddly Squat Farm: “I Find Him Infuriatingly Inept”

James May has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s step into the world of farming as The Grand Tour presenter is currently filming series 2 of Clarkson’s Farm. May, who has recently returned from filming of the Prime Video car show in Europe, joked that his co-presenter may not be doing as much as it seems on […] The post James May On Jeremy Clarkson And Diddly Squat Farm: “I Find Him Infuriatingly Inept” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Forced To Shut Down Clarkson’s Farm Restaurant After Council Battle

Jeremy Clarkson has had to close the restaurant on Diddly Squat Farm after a number of complaints washed in from those living near his farm in Chadlington. An enforcement notice came from West Oxfordshire District Council on August 11, asking for the Clarkson’s Farm presenter to make several changes to his land. This included stopping the sale of food through a cafe and restaurant, as well as the “sale or provision of food or drinks to members of the public for consumption on the land”.
RESTAURANTS
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Shuts Down Fans Grand Tour Suggestion

A Grand Tour fan has taken to Twitter to make a suggestion for the latest episode, A Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. Viewers saw the trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, travel around rural Norway. The special showed the hosts towing skiers from their rally cars as well as towing cabins during a separate part of the show; racing over an iced lake and exploring through the tunnels of an old naval base where May had his crash.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Vegan woman, 73, who refused to deal with mouse infestation at her home because the vermin were 'her pets' and 'wouldn't go to her neighbours because she looked after them' is fined £1,500

A vegan who failed to deal with a mouse infestation at her mid-terrace home because the rodents were 'her pets' has been fined £1,500 by a court. Margaret Manzoni, 73, from St Osyth in Essex, believed the mice 'would not go to her neighbours because she looked after them', the local council said.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles

A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets. “Every time a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond Discusses Selling His Entire Car Collection For Business Venture: “I Sold Really Precious Cars”

Fans were surprised to see The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond selling almost his entire car collection to fund his latest venture, The Smallest Cog. This is a car restoration business with Hammond at its centre, and the star of Richard Hammond’s Workshop which is similar to co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s show, Clarkson’s Farm.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond Thought James May Had “Had It” When He Saw Grand Tour Crash Aftermath

Richard Hammond revealed on The Morning that he thought co-host, James May, had died when he had the horrendous crash in the latest special, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. Referring to May’s crash, Hammond explained: “Oh, I thought he’d had it!” This Morning host Holly Willoughby, said: “For him it was a bit of […] The post Richard Hammond Thought James May Had “Had It” When He Saw Grand Tour Crash Aftermath appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Channel Ten hands down a strict list of rules for Lisa Wilkinson as she prepares to give evidence at trial of Brittany Higgins' accused rapist

Lisa Wilkinson has been given a set of rules to follow by The Project ahead of giving evidence in the trial of Brittany Higgins' accused rapist. Ms Higgins, a former Liberal staffer, claims her ex-colleague Bruce Lehrmann raped her in their boss's office inside Parliament House in March 2019. Mr Lehrmann denies the allegations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Comments On Explicit Grand Tour Warning

Fans have noticed that the first warning that comes up for the latest Grand Tour special is “nudity” and have been confused as to why the episode would contain this. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was recently released on Prime Video and shows us the trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, rallying around Norway.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson On Prime Minister Liz Truss: “IQ Of A Stone”

The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out on Prime Minister Liz Truss after her reading at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, referring to her delivery being like that of a “Dalek”. Jeremy continued to add that while other leaders delivered their readings with “feeling”, Truss sounded like a 6-year old reading poetry.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

