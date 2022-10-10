Read full article on original website
James May On Jeremy Clarkson And Diddly Squat Farm: “I Find Him Infuriatingly Inept”
James May has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s step into the world of farming as The Grand Tour presenter is currently filming series 2 of Clarkson’s Farm. May, who has recently returned from filming of the Prime Video car show in Europe, joked that his co-presenter may not be doing as much as it seems on […] The post James May On Jeremy Clarkson And Diddly Squat Farm: “I Find Him Infuriatingly Inept” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Celebrates Diddly Squat Farm Milestone: “It’s Been Another Brilliant Day”
Jeremy Clarkson has celebrated the release of his new Hawkstone Vodka with an event at his Hawkstone Brewery that was open only to Hawkstonians. These subscription holders were able to attend the party alongside The Grand Tour presenter and his trusty sidekick Kaleb Cooper, as well as Clarkson’s Farm regular Lisa Hogan.
Jeremy Clarkson Forced To Shut Down Clarkson’s Farm Restaurant After Council Battle
Jeremy Clarkson has had to close the restaurant on Diddly Squat Farm after a number of complaints washed in from those living near his farm in Chadlington. An enforcement notice came from West Oxfordshire District Council on August 11, asking for the Clarkson’s Farm presenter to make several changes to his land. This included stopping the sale of food through a cafe and restaurant, as well as the “sale or provision of food or drinks to members of the public for consumption on the land”.
Jeremy Clarkson Shuts Down Fans Grand Tour Suggestion
A Grand Tour fan has taken to Twitter to make a suggestion for the latest episode, A Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. Viewers saw the trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, travel around rural Norway. The special showed the hosts towing skiers from their rally cars as well as towing cabins during a separate part of the show; racing over an iced lake and exploring through the tunnels of an old naval base where May had his crash.
Jeremy Clarkson Slams Officials With Letter To Prime Minister: “Had Enough Of Know-Nothing Officials”
A number of leading farmers from across England, including Jeremy Clarkson, have signed a letter to the Prime Minister, asking for a lot of the restrictions surrounding farming and agriculture to be removed. The letter complains about the UK government micromanaging “every acre”, reading: “For years the bureaucratic bulldozer has...
Richard Hammond Discusses Selling His Entire Car Collection For Business Venture: “I Sold Really Precious Cars”
Fans were surprised to see The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond selling almost his entire car collection to fund his latest venture, The Smallest Cog. This is a car restoration business with Hammond at its centre, and the star of Richard Hammond’s Workshop which is similar to co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s show, Clarkson’s Farm.
Jeremy Clarkson Hints At Possible Brewdog Collaboration After Grand Tour Release
Jeremy Clarkson has slowly been expanding his Diddly Squat business from farming to brewing and more recently the events industry as he launches Hawkstone festivals. But now, in a move that hints at a possible collaboration, The Grand Tour presenter has visited the head quarters of Brewdog in Ellon. Posting...
Richard Hammond Thought James May Had “Had It” When He Saw Grand Tour Crash Aftermath
Richard Hammond revealed on The Morning that he thought co-host, James May, had died when he had the horrendous crash in the latest special, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. Referring to May’s crash, Hammond explained: “Oh, I thought he’d had it!” This Morning host Holly Willoughby, said: “For him it was a bit of […] The post Richard Hammond Thought James May Had “Had It” When He Saw Grand Tour Crash Aftermath appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Comments On Explicit Grand Tour Warning
Fans have noticed that the first warning that comes up for the latest Grand Tour special is “nudity” and have been confused as to why the episode would contain this. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was recently released on Prime Video and shows us the trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, rallying around Norway.
Richard Hammond Gives Exciting Update For Upcoming Grand Tour Episode
After a successful release of The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, Richard Hammond joined This Morning on ITV to talk about the episode and its resulting drama. But during the interview, he revealed a big update for fans of the Prime Video car show. The Norway special has received tonnes...
Jeremy Clarkson On Prime Minister Liz Truss: “IQ Of A Stone”
The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out on Prime Minister Liz Truss after her reading at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, referring to her delivery being like that of a “Dalek”. Jeremy continued to add that while other leaders delivered their readings with “feeling”, Truss sounded like a 6-year old reading poetry.
