‘We hope and pray it never happens’; Active shooting training held at Troy High School

TROY — Troy City Schools held active shooting training for district employees working with the Troy City Police Department, according to a school spokesperson.

The training took place Monday at Troy High School as they went through a number of possible scenarios staff members may face in an active shooter situation.

“Obviously it is our deepest hope that we never have to use this training, but we still want to be prepared for the worst-possible scenario,” said Chris Piper, Troy City Schools Superintendent. “The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority.”

There have been 1,967 school shootings since 1970, according to the Center for Defense and Homeland Security’s (CDHS) K-12 School Shooting Database.

“I think it’s very important,” Troy Police Captain Jeff Kunkleman said of Monday’s training. “We have tried really hard to bring new ideas on safety.”

Piper thinks the training was valuable for staff members.

“We hope and pray it never happens,” he said. “But want to be prepared in case it does.”

There were a record 250 school shootings in 2021 and 231 so far this year, CDHS said.

