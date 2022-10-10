Kettering Health Foundation surpasses $100 million in allocation funds

Kettering Health Foundation reached a philanthropic milestone as they surpassed $100 million in gifts received and funds dispensed earlier this month, according to Kettering Health’s Public Relations Representative.

The Kettering Health Foundation has been raising money to support programs and activities aimed at improving the health of people in the region at Kettering Health Main Campus since 1974, the spokesperson said.

Kettering Health has 14 medical centers and over 120 outpatient locations throughout Ohio, the release said. Kettering Physician Network has more than 700 board-certified providers dedicated to helping the community.

“Throughout the last 48 years, Kettering Health Foundation strategically invested in programs designed to drive innovation and keep Kettering Health on the forefront of modern medicine,” Kettering Health Foundation President Rick Thie said. “Our community can access the high-quality care they deserve when we focus time and resources on facility improvement, equipment and technology, employee and patient assistance, and support of Kettering College.”

