ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wnf7C_0iTcoW8u00

Uvalde CISD superintendent announces retirement 02:05

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The superintendent of the Texas school district where a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers last May announced his retirement Monday, according to his wife's Facebook page .

In the statement posted to Donna Goates Harrell's Facebook page , Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell said he would remain in office throughout this school year until the school board hires his successor.

The Facebook posting was first reported by CNN . The superintendent asked his wife "to post this message since he doesn't have Facebook."

Harrell, the Uvalde school board and other school district officials have faced heavy criticism over the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre in which officers allowed a shooter with an AR-15-style rifle to remain in a fourth-grade classroom for more than 70 minutes .

"My heart was broken on May 24th and I will always pray for each precious life that was tragically taken and their families," the Facebook post said.

"My wife and I love you all and this community that we both grew up in, therefore this decision was a difficult one for us. I have been blessed to work among amazing educators and staff who believe in education for more than 30 years, which have all been in our beautiful community. These next steps for our future are being taken after much reflection, and is completely my choice," Harrell said in the post.

"I am truly grateful for your support and well wishes," Harrell said.

The Uvalde school board was scheduled to discuss Harrell's retirement plans at a meeting Monday evening.

The announcement came a week after Uvalde school district officials suspended the entire school district police force . That move came a day after the district fired a former state trooper after she was revealed to have not only been on the Robb Elementary School campus during the May attack as a Texas state trooper, but was also under investigation over her actions that day.

That the developments all came one month into the new school year in the South Texas community underscores the sustained pressure that families of some of the 19 children and two teachers killed earlier this year have kept on the district.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Oct. 12, 2022: Uvalde parents on school district changes and activism

Kimberly Rubio, mother of slain 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, joins the Standard to discuss recent changes in Uvalde school district leadership, families’ ongoing activism and their new gun control nonprofit, Lives Robbed. Also: The biggest grant in the history of the University of North Texas leads to potentially groundbreaking research on Alzheimer’s. And: A PolitiFact check of claims by a Texas congressman about immigrants from Venezuela.
UVALDE, TX
mesquite-news.com

Uvalde school board accepts superintendent retirement, search for replacement

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District accepted the retirement of Superintendent Hal Harrell on Oct. 10 in the Benson Board Room. After more than an hour-long, closed-session deliberation, the school board approved the search for a new superintendent. Attendees were crammed into the board room, causing an influx of spectators...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
devinenews.com

Devine Acres Farm celebrates20-year “farmaversary”

Devine Acres Farm is celebrating its 20th season this year. They now have 50+ activities including live music Saturdays and Sundays, groovy goat races, a trick cowboy show, gigantic jump pad, fishing, hayrides great food/drinks and TONS & TONS of pumpkins this October. New this year are the hilarious “Groovy Goat Races” and a renovated Silo where you can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus this year.
DEVINE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#South Texas#Retirement Savings#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Uvalde Cisd#The School Board#Cnn
cbp.gov

CBP Officers Seize $402K in Liquid Methamphetamine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at Eagle Pass Port of Entry recently encountered Halloween decorations that were not what they seemed; pumpkins filled with $402,196 in liquid methamphetamine. “Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no...
EAGLE PASS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
157K+
Followers
23K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy