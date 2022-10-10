Read full article on original website
Minnesota Parent Union director confronts school board on proficiency: 'The Titanic has sunk'
Minnesota Parent Union president Rashad Turner talks about his new proposal for schools to post proficiency rates online in the wake of a poor state report card.
bulletin-news.com
University of Minnesota professor among 25 winners of ‘genius grants’
The prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants” honor individuals who transcend disciplines and transform society through their work and are awarded by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation each year to 25 recipients, including professors from the Universities of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Chicago-based organization said...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz says Minnesota is ready to host 2027 World Expo
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined Senator Amy Klobuchar (R-MN) and a delegation of Expo leaders on Wednesday to discuss the United States’ bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Minnesota. The United States is competing against 4 other countries to host the international...
Minnesota Parent Union plans to pitch transparency campaign to MPS
MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday night at a scheduled Minneapolis Public School Board meeting, a local nonprofit is calling on the district to post more information about student learning online. Minnesota Parent Union writes on its website that the nonprofit's mission is to "connect, inform, and empower parent leaders to give...
willmarradio.com
Ellison says the state could sue N. Minneapolis businesses for criminal activity
(Minneapolis MN-) Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday his office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County Attorney and the Minneapolis City Attorney, has completed its investigation of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis and has determined that illegal public nuisances are ongoing at the properties. Attorney General Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson have provided Merwin and Winner with official notices that unlawful public nuisance activity is occurring on their properties in violation of Minnesota law, and that a complaint for relief will be filed in district court in 30 days if they do not abate the nuisance conduct or reach an agreement for abatement with the Attorney General’s Office, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.
State leaders urging Minnesota high school students to explore lucrative trade jobs
By WCCO's Beret LeoneNEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – Some students at Irondale High School are thinking ahead. They're part of a growing Career and Technical Education program."You're living the process of the dream of where you want to end up," said Stephanie Burrage, deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). "Where is your career is going to be?" State leaders from MDE, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI), learned about efforts to help students explore and prepare for trade jobs Tuesday afternoon in New Brighton.The program gives students real-life...
redlakenationnews.com
State settles with Andersen Windows over 'refusal' to hire applicant with disability
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant's disability, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The window and door manufacturer based in Bayport, Minn., will pay the man $41,000 and adhere to several stipulations meant to "build...
First guilty pleas made in Feeding Our Future fraud case
The first three guilty pleas in the nonprofit Feeding Our Future fraud case were entered on Thursday. A total of 49 people have been charged so far in connection with the alleged $250 million scheme, which involved the misuse of COVID-19 childhood nutrition relief funds. Bekam Merdassa, 40, from Inver...
fox9.com
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting. A committee of the Minneapolis City Council got an earful Tuesday from the homeless community and advocates who insist the city’s policy of clearing encampments is inhumane, and that local government is not doing enough to provide basic, low-barrier housing for all.
Anoka-Hennepin considers boundary changes, primarily for elementary schools
CHAMPLIN, Minn. — The Anoka-Hennepin School District is considering boundary changes that would impact 12 elementary schools and two middle schools, due to an explosion of population in the eastern and western edges of the state's largest district. The district said about 1,000 students -- out of 37,000 in...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Bethel University scraps 10 majors, minors; cites declining enrollment
ARDEN HILLS, Minn — Bethel University, a private Christian school in Arden Hills, has eliminated 10 programs, saying it needs to “change” and “adapt” to declining enrollment. The cuts affect a number of Bethel’s schools, including the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of...
MnDOT asks community to weigh in on future of I-94, with eye on righting history's wrongs
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Odds are you've driven on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it has connected the two cities for more than half a century. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says, when it comes to the road's future, what's next could be up to you.State leaders say the infrastructure is aging and will soon need repairs. As that begins, MnDOT is also looking to right some wrongs made when the freeway was originally built, including damages to historically Black areas the freeway cut through.MnDOT and other partners of the project are talking and listening to...
redlakenationnews.com
Minneapolis outlines encampment strategy as protesters set up outside City Hall
People recently pushed out of several homeless encampments protested outside City Hall for the second day on Tuesday, camped beneath a banner reading, "Stop the sweeps. No evictions on stolen land." Inside, council members advanced a set of recommendations from housing staff to transfer city funds to Hennepin County as...
AG threatens north Minneapolis problem spots with lawsuit
MINNEAPOLIS -- The state says it may sue a problematic Minneapolis liquor store and gas station.Attorney General Keith Ellison's office notified Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station that they may face criminal charges for ongoing problems.Documents show nearly a dozen instances of shootings, injuries and drug dealing at the storefronts this year.Ellison's office says the investigation and possible legal action are meant to make the area safer.
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
redlakenationnews.com
Democrat Keith Ellison paints 'stark' contrast in attorney general's race
Keith Ellison offered two disparate futures to Minneapolis supporters, whose turnout next month could determine whether he spends four more years as the state's lawyer-in-chief. "It is stark," the Democratic attorney general told dozens of volunteers preparing to knock on doors Saturday in the city's southwest corner. "Women's rights versus...
Minneapolis Area Realtors issue statement apologizing for discrimination in real estate
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) announced an apology for discriminatory practices in real estate at a news conference Wednesday and outlined policy changes to increase homeownership among people of color. Black Minnesotans' homeownership rate is more than 50% lower than white households and the gap has been...
ccxmedia.org
Amid Service Issues, Brooklyn Park Considers Recycling Hauler Changes
The city of Brooklyn Park is seeking proposals from other recycling vendors following a litany of service issues involving its current hauler, Waste Management, officials said. According to Tim Pratt, Brooklyn Park’s recycling manager, the city has had recycling service delays since June, including another delay on Monday. Waste Management...
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
