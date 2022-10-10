ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOX 14

Venezuelans caught crossing illegally will be expelled to Mexico under new joint action

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new joint action between U.S. and Mexico will send Venezuelans back to Mexico, according to the Department of Homeland Security. “Those who attempt to cross the southern border of the United States illegally will be returned to Mexico and will be ineligible for this process in the future. Those who follow the lawful process will have the opportunity to travel safely to the United States and become eligible to work here,” stated DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
EL PASO, TX
