Athens, GA

Roderick Robinson II, No. 1 RB in California, flips from UCLA Bruins to Georgia Bulldogs

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiQ5m_0iTco6WV00

(Photos by Steven Silva)

Lincoln High School star Roderick Robinson II is rated as the top running back in the state of California.

And until recently he had planned to remain in state and play for Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins.

But over the past few weeks, the bruising 6-foot-1, 230-pound ball-carrier has been re-evaluating his options, including visits to Texas A&M and Georgia.

On Monday following a weekend visit to Athens, Robinson elected to make a change, flipping his commitment from UCLA to Georgia:

"After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to decommit from UCLA and commit to [Georgia football]," he posted to Twitter. "I am so grateful to UCLA and the many others schools for offering me an opportunity to further extend my education and my football career. However, I felt that UGA was the right fit for me. I will officially be shutting down my recruitment. Go Dawgs!"

Robinson is rated the nation's' No. 270 overall prospect, the No. 15 running back an the top ball-carrier in the state of California.

Through eight games as a senior, he has carried the ball 126 times for 1,657 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 13.2 yards per tote.

Georgia's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 nationally , and entered the week with a well-rounded group that was missing a workhorse back.

Kirby Smart has found his man in Robinson.

Senior season five-game highlight

