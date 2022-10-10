Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Police investigate 1 fatal stabbing at 2 different scenes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and dispatchers confirmed a adult male died after a stabbing happened Thursday evening. First responders had the perimeter of the Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1 on Main Street zoned off with police tape as they investigated the scene. Police also had crime...
wfft.com
One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
Fort Wayne denies FOX 55's request for video of Mayor Tom Henry's OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne has denied FOX 55's request to release dashcam and body camera video from Mayor Tom Henry's arrest. Fort Wayne Police arrested Henry late Saturday after he crashed a city-owned vehicle into another car at a roundabout on Old Mill Road. Officers noted Henry had bloodshot eyes, the smell of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. They also listed his attitude as argumentative, but cooperative.
FWPD arrests McClellan Street shooting suspect
A Fort Wayne man is facing charges of criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last month in the 4900 block of McClellan Street, according to police.
Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating criminal mischief incident
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a criminal mischief incident that happened on September 18. If you recognize this person or have any other information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at...
Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
23-year-old Jackson man charged in bank robbery
Gabriel Schirmacher is lodged at the Jackson County Jail in connection to Tuesday's bank robbery
Names of deceased individuals in Angola shootings released by ISP
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Indiana State Police reported on Monday night that the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identifications of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incidents in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified...
Three injured in Wednesday Amish buggy crash, BCSD investigating
KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three occupants of an Amish buggy were injured late Wednesday afternoon when a 2016 BMW hit their buggy from behind on Copeland Road west of Legg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 5:16 p.m. when the BMV driven...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
Ohio man attacked with bat; suspect arrested
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Hicksville Police arrested a suspect Monday night for assaulting a man with an aluminum bat, according to a release from the police department. Dispatch got a call just after 7 p.m. reporting an assault involving a man who had been hit in the head and back with a bat.
Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating
A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
Hicksville man arrested following assault with metal bat
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Hicksville Police Department says a man has been arrested after they say he attacked a man with a bat following an argument Monday evening. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. about an assault involving a man who was struck in...
Angola shooting victims identified
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Steuben County Coroner's Office has identified three victims of two Sunday morning shootings. Angola police first responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots around 1:07 a.m on the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street. Authorities found 23-year-old Francisco Javier Velazquez Martine and 21-year-old Fernando...
School district finds person who made ‘fake’ bomb threat at Norwell Middle School
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A bomb threat was called into Norwell Middle School Wednesday evening, and now the school district said it knows who did it. The Wells County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that at some point Wednesday evening, police received a reported threat to Norwell Middle School in Ossian. Deputies worked with school administrators to clear the building of all students, staff and visitors after the reported threat, the post said.
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
Two found dead in Angola, suspect shot by police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two men were found dead overnight outside a home, the Angola Police Department says. A suspect in the shooting was found hours later by police, and was shot dead after exchanging gunfire and fleeing from officers. Police were called to the 400...
Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
ISP: semitruck crash near Columbia City leaves man in critical condition
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash south of Columbia City Monday morning that involved a semitruck and left a man in critical condition. Police say the crash took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 9 and state Route 14, which is south of Columbia City and east of South Whitley.
