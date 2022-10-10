WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A bomb threat was called into Norwell Middle School Wednesday evening, and now the school district said it knows who did it. The Wells County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that at some point Wednesday evening, police received a reported threat to Norwell Middle School in Ossian. Deputies worked with school administrators to clear the building of all students, staff and visitors after the reported threat, the post said.

OSSIAN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO