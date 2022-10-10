ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, IN

WANE-TV

Police investigate 1 fatal stabbing at 2 different scenes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and dispatchers confirmed a adult male died after a stabbing happened Thursday evening. First responders had the perimeter of the Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1 on Main Street zoned off with police tape as they investigated the scene. Police also had crime...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne denies FOX 55's request for video of Mayor Tom Henry's OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne has denied FOX 55's request to release dashcam and body camera video from Mayor Tom Henry's arrest. Fort Wayne Police arrested Henry late Saturday after he crashed a city-owned vehicle into another car at a roundabout on Old Mill Road. Officers noted Henry had bloodshot eyes, the smell of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. They also listed his attitude as argumentative, but cooperative.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating criminal mischief incident

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a criminal mischief incident that happened on September 18. If you recognize this person or have any other information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
wtvbam.com

Names of deceased individuals in Angola shootings released by ISP

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Indiana State Police reported on Monday night that the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identifications of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incidents in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified...
ANGOLA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Ohio man attacked with bat; suspect arrested

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Hicksville Police arrested a suspect Monday night for assaulting a man with an aluminum bat, according to a release from the police department. Dispatch got a call just after 7 p.m. reporting an assault involving a man who had been hit in the head and back with a bat.
HICKSVILLE, OH
95.3 MNC

Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating

A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
GOSHEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Hicksville man arrested following assault with metal bat

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Hicksville Police Department says a man has been arrested after they say he attacked a man with a bat following an argument Monday evening. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. about an assault involving a man who was struck in...
HICKSVILLE, OH
wfft.com

Angola shooting victims identified

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Steuben County Coroner's Office has identified three victims of two Sunday morning shootings. Angola police first responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots around 1:07 a.m on the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street. Authorities found 23-year-old Francisco Javier Velazquez Martine and 21-year-old Fernando...
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

School district finds person who made ‘fake’ bomb threat at Norwell Middle School

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A bomb threat was called into Norwell Middle School Wednesday evening, and now the school district said it knows who did it. The Wells County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that at some point Wednesday evening, police received a reported threat to Norwell Middle School in Ossian. Deputies worked with school administrators to clear the building of all students, staff and visitors after the reported threat, the post said.
OSSIAN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
NEW HAVEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two found dead in Angola, suspect shot by police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two men were found dead overnight outside a home, the Angola Police Department says. A suspect in the shooting was found hours later by police, and was shot dead after exchanging gunfire and fleeing from officers. Police were called to the 400...
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: semitruck crash near Columbia City leaves man in critical condition

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash south of Columbia City Monday morning that involved a semitruck and left a man in critical condition. Police say the crash took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 9 and state Route 14, which is south of Columbia City and east of South Whitley.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

