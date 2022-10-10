ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK nurse Lucy Letby accused of killing 7 babies was a ‘malevolent presence’: prosecutor

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euKiO_0iTcnZpI00

A British nurse on trial for allegedly murdering seven babies and trying to kill 10 others was a “constant malevolent presence” in the hospital’s neonatal unit where the killing spree took place, a court heard Monday.

Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with killing five baby boys and two girls, as well as the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016.

Police started probing the string of deaths after the hospital noticed a spike in the number of babies who were dying or suffering “serious catastrophic collapses” in early 2015.

“Babies who had not been unstable at all suddenly deteriorated,” prosecutor Nick Johnson said during Monday’s opening statements at Manchester Crown Court.

“Sometimes babies who had been sick, but then been on the mend suddenly deteriorated for no apparent reason.”

Prosecutors believe the deaths and collapses of all 17 babies were the work of Letby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rn95N_0iTcnZpI00
Lucy Letby, 32, is on trial for murdering seven babies and trying to kill 10 others while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016.
Chester Standard / SWNS.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LkN8_0iTcnZpI00
Letby’s murder trial got underway at Manchester Crown Court in northwest England on Monday.
SWNS

Johnson called her a “malevolent presence” in the neonatal unit when the babies died or their health deteriorated rapidly.

Letby’s first alleged victim was a premature baby boy who was killed when he was just a day old in June 2015, the prosecutor told jurors.

Letby allegedly injected air into the baby’s bloodstream, Johnson added.

A medical expert said the most likely reason for that baby’s demise was air that had been administered deliberately “by someone who knew it would cause significant harm.”

When police were called in to investigate the baby slayings in May 2017, their review uncovered the two baby boys had been poisoned with insulin just two days after they were born, Johnson told jurors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVPqR_0iTcnZpI00
Prosecutors believe the deaths and collapses of all 17 babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital were the work of Letby.
AFP via Getty Images

The blood sugar levels of the two babies had dropped to dangerous levels — but both managed to survive after medical staff intervened.

Letby was on duty when both boys were poisoned, Johnson alleged.

The disgraced nurse, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder and attempted murder charges, was arrested three times in connection with the deaths before she was charged in November 2020.

Letby’s parents and the family members of some of her alleged victims were inside the courtroom Monday.

Her trial is expected to last weeks.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Abduction on Long Island sparks police chase, crash in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- We are learning new details about an abduction and police chase that started on Long Island and ended in Brooklyn. Five officers were injured. All are expected to be OK. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke to neighbors and has the latest on the investigation. "There was loud noises like helicopters and sirens," one person said. That's how neighbors described the end of a lengthy car chase Wednesday night on Long Island that came to an end in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn. "We saw three cops chasing one car, speeding -- going at least 80 miles -- this way. A state trooper,...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy