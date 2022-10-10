Mount Airy woman arrested after chase across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a chase and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office with a chase going into North Carolina on Riverside Drive from Virginia.

The PCSO began the pursuit in the area of Pedigo Ridge Road when they saw a Lincoln Town Car towing a four-wheeler. An unidentified male was operating/riding the four-wheeler while it was being towed. Speeds over seventy miles per hour were recorded during the chase.

A deputy with the SCSO caught up with them near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Linville Road in Mount Airy. The Lincoln Town Car turned left onto Linville Road, causing the four-wheeler to roll in the intersection, throwing the unidentified male from the four-wheeler.

The unidentified male was able to restart the four-wheeler and tried to run over a Surry County deputy during the apprehension. The deputy fired their service weapon.

The unidentified male was able to elude law enforcement by speeding off on the four-wheeler. The four-wheeler, which was reported stolen out of Patrick County, was found near the scene and had been crashed.

The unidentified male ran away on foot. The driver of the Lincoln Town Car, identified as Amber Rose Spainhour, 35, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, was arrested at the scene.

Spainhour was charged with:

one count of felony flee to elude arrest

one count of felony possession of stolen goods

one count of fugitive from justice

one count of driving with a revoked license

Additional criminal charges await Spainhour out of Patrick County.

The SCSO Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the incident.

The NCSBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting which is standard procedure.

The deputy involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.

