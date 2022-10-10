ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Mount Airy woman arrested after chase across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SybdG_0iTcnVIO00

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a chase and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office with a chase going into North Carolina on Riverside Drive from Virginia.

Suspect steals, wrecks Mount Airy Fire Department SUV, dies on scene, fire department says

The PCSO began the pursuit in the area of Pedigo Ridge Road when they saw a Lincoln Town Car towing a four-wheeler. An unidentified male was operating/riding the four-wheeler while it was being towed. Speeds over seventy miles per hour were recorded during the chase.

A deputy with the SCSO caught up with them near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Linville Road in Mount Airy. The Lincoln Town Car turned left onto Linville Road, causing the four-wheeler to roll in the intersection, throwing the unidentified male from the four-wheeler.

The unidentified male was able to restart the four-wheeler and tried to run over a Surry County deputy during the apprehension. The deputy fired their service weapon.

The unidentified male was able to elude law enforcement by speeding off on the four-wheeler. The four-wheeler, which was reported stolen out of Patrick County, was found near the scene and had been crashed.

The unidentified male ran away on foot. The driver of the Lincoln Town Car, identified as Amber Rose Spainhour, 35, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, was arrested at the scene.

‘I pulled my pistol off my side and shot her, brother’; Man told 911 dispatch that woman attacked him before Trinity shooting

Spainhour was charged with:

  • one count of felony flee to elude arrest
  • one count of felony possession of stolen goods
  • one count of fugitive from justice
  • one count of driving with a revoked license

Additional criminal charges await Spainhour out of Patrick County.

The SCSO Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the incident.

The NCSBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting which is standard procedure.

The deputy involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

1 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in High Point on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash involved a truck and a sedan at Green Drive and South Main Street. A building was damaged in the crash. Minor injuries have been reported. This is a […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Patrick County, VA
Patrick County, VA
Crime & Safety
Surry County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
County
Surry County, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Mount Airy, NC
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Mount Airy, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSLS

62-year-old woman dead after Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 62-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 622 in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police. State Police say it happened Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 6 p.m. Authorities tell 10 News that Charlene Perkins Doyle, 62, of Reidsville, North Carolina, was...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Lines#Lincoln Town Car#The Scso Patrol Division#Pcso#Scso#Riverside Drive
FOX8 News

1 injured in shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road. Investigators say that the incident began as “a disorder” and shots were eventually fired. One person was struck by the gunfire and was treated […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

Off-duty Forsyth County deputy shot at while following suspected thieves, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An off-duty deputy was shot at after he witnessed suspects breaking into cars in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The deputy told police he had seen some people breaking into cars at an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
qcnews.com

Tragic: 13-year-old killed in Alexander County dirt bike accident

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 13-year-old tragically died following a dirt bike accident in Alexander County this weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday on Barrett Mountain Road. 13-year-old Taylorsville resident Skylar Chapman was...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie

Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 3:40 p.m.:. Two people are dead after a crash in Roanoke Thursday morning, according to Roanoke Police. Around 8:16 a.m. Thursday, police said they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Williamson Road and Airport Road. Both the driver and the passenger...
ROANOKE, VA
wccbcharlotte.com

Teen Dead After Alexander County Dirt Bike Crash

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old is dead after a crash on Barrett Mountain Road. On October 9th, just after 4 p.m., troopers arrived at Barrett Mountain Road for a serious crash. They say Skylar Chapman, 13, was driving a dirt bike, crossed...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
71K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy