Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
K-State students to learn leadership skills from Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State students will learn leadership skills from one of the best - Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder. Kansas State University says a select group of students will undertake a year-long leadership development program inspired by Hall of Fame football coach Bill Snyder. K-State noted that...
Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
WIBW
Award ceremony held in NOTO to celebrate art across Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka artists returned home for a celebration Thursday night in NOTO. ArtsConnect held its Arty Awards in Redbud Park, recognizing several artists working in Topeka and beyond. They say it’s necessary sometimes to turn the spotlight on the artists behind the work that people love.
Kansas men win bass fishing tournament, share tips for success
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two Kansas men claimed victory in a weekend bass tournament, taking home prize money and some serious bragging rights for the second year in a row. Rick Dykstra of Milford Township and Kelly Ross of Solomon were the two lucky anglers that came in first place during the 2022 Milford Lake […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
USD 501 staff members swing by popular restaurant as part of ‘I Love TPS Tour’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of educators and administrators were at a popular Mexican eatery on Wednesday, and not just for the tacos. USD 501 staff members, including Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, were at Tacos El Sol Wednesday. The visit was part of the district’s “I Love TPS Tour,”...
WIBW
Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman commits to Emporia State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A decision that was a no-brainer for Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman. Zimmerman announced her commitment on her Twitter last week that she’s verbally committed to Emporia State. Zimmerman heads into her junior year with the trojans but her first two seasons were outstanding. Zimmerman...
WIBW
Teachers moonlight for laughs in show at TPAC
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Kason Jones is a Topeka High School graduate now working as a special education teacher in Dallas. On stage, he’s known as KC Mack. He and fellow educators who moonlight as comedians will take the stage at the Topeka Performing Arts Center as part of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour. The Topeka show is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Get tickets at topekaperformingartscenter.org.
WIBW
After 10 years, a retired art teacher puts finishing touches on mural
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 10 years and more than 4,600 hours of painting later, Andrew Valdivia’s 96 foot long mural is finally finished in the Marlo Cuevas-Balandran Activity Center. “I’m trying to get something that people like and see and they like the color and people on the outside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
WIBW
Join the party! Fairlawn Plaza celebrates 60 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many shopping areas come and go, but Topeka’s Fairlawn Plaza has been able to adapt and thrive for 60 years now. The community is invited to help them celebrate the milestone. Randy Austin, owner of Fairlawn Plaza, visited Eye on NE Kansas, to share details of the event. He also talked about how be believes a focus on relationships and being partners with the center’s tenants is a recipe for success.
Kansas woman to make history Friday night as head football referee
For the first time in Kansas state high school football history, a woman will be head referee when Wamego's team visits Clearwater Friday night.
Assisted Deer Hunt will be held in the Milford Lake area
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Milford State Park and the Geary County Fish & Game Association are planning the 23rd annual Assisted Deer Hunt Dec. 9 - 11. It will occur in the Curtis Creek and Milford State Park areas near Milford Lake. The Hunt will be limited to five youth hunters and five mobility-impaired people with permanent disabilities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach holds press conference in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach paid a visit to Topeka on Thursday. Kobach held a press conference in front of Memorial Hall where he detailed his plans to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and large-scale retail theft. He also emphasized his work representing other states against federal administrations in recent years, expertise he said is crucial to bring to Kansas.
WIBW
Abilene businesses gear up for Pink Friday
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene businesses are gearing up for a new local shopping promotion ahead of the holiday season - Pink Friday. The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says that “Shop Small First” is its message for shoppers during the upcoming 2022 holiday season. “Last year Jamie...
WIBW
K-State QB added to Maxwell Award Watch List
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State senior quarterback Adrian Martinez was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Wednesday. Martinez becomes the second K-State player up for the award this year, joining running back Deuce Vaughn who was named to the initial watch list in July. Martinez was one...
WIBW
Committee gives first meeting discussing medical marijuana bill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special committee held their first of three meetings Wednesday, discussing ideas and recommendations for a medical marijuana bill if it passes. Testimonies in the meeting consisted of representatives from law enforcement, local government, the state agency and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority of Oklahoma. Former...
Former Kansas State coach Bruce Weber lands new gig as college basketball TV analyst
Former Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber has a new job.
Property theft alert commercials create worry for residents
Property fraud or deed fraud is a fast-growing white-collar crime in the United States – especially in the urban areas, but Dickinson County Register of Deeds Rose Johns said she’s seen no indication it’s happening here. However, that doesn’t mean rural areas are immune. During a...
WIBW
Scheduling conference set for Dana Chandler
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Criminal Assignment Docket was set for Dana Chandler after a status hearing on Tuesday. Chandler will appear in court on November 3rd. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, a Criminal Assignment Docket is a scheduling conference in which no evidence is presented. It is a brief open court meeting in which the parties involved set the corresponding future court dates of the case in matter.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: What fans should know about OU vs. Kansas
For the first time in seemingly an eternity, the roles will be reversed when the Oklahoma football Sooners host longtime Big 12 cellar-dweller Kansas. That’s the way it used to be, but this season things are much different. A month and a half into the 2022 college football season,...
Comments / 0