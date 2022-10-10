ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Times of San Diego

Bounty Hunter Charged in National City Case Arrested, Suspected in Another Assault

An alleged bounty hunter accused of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a National City home earlier this year has been arrested on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as the owner of a bounty-hunting company, Fugitive Warrants, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on Tuesday, jail records show.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Daily Aztec

New lawsuit filed in rape case, SDSU investigation officially active

On Sept. 14, a new lawsuit was filed by the lawyer of the young woman allegedly raped by three former San Diego State football players. According to the suit filed, attorney Dan Gilleon requested documents under the California Public Records Act (CPRA) from the City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department regarding results of the rape exam and other aspects of the investigation. Gilleon claims the Police Department failed to comply with the CPRA requests.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
VISTA, CA
newsantaana.com

Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD opens its 2nd PAAL location at the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center

In 2007, the Santa Ana Police Department opened its doors to its first Police Athletic and Activities League (PAAL) Center on the city’s west side. Today, a SECOND PAAL location, within the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center, has opened its door for Santa Ana children to enjoy on the east side of Santa Ana. Combined, these two centers serve 130 youths, providing critical after-school homework assistance, physical fitness training, exposure to culture and arts, and life lessons thru its expanding athletics programs.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana

West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
SANTA ANA, CA

