Read full article on original website
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
(CNS) – An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD will provide law enforcement in some County-owned properties including flood channels
The SAPD is responsible for general law enforcement within the boundaries of Santa Ana. However some County-owned and maintained properties, including flood channels do lie within the boundaries of the City of Santa Ana. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for this November?. If you observe a...
newsantaana.com
The O.C. Sheriff responds to the Dept. of Justice report on the use of jailhouse informants
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 13, 2022): Today, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) received the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) report focused on the use of jailhouse informants from 2007 through 2016. The Department takes this matter very seriously and has worked diligently to address the issues. Who will...
kusi.com
Judge allows for fifth placement of an SVP into Jacumba, Supervisor Anderson dismayed
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Honorable Judge David M. Gill of the Superior Court effectively placed the sexually violent predator William Stafford into a home in Jacumba. The placement recommendation that the judge approved will place the fifth active SVP in Jacumba, a community that now has one SVP for every 108 residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bounty Hunter Charged in National City Case Arrested, Suspected in Another Assault
An alleged bounty hunter accused of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a National City home earlier this year has been arrested on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as the owner of a bounty-hunting company, Fugitive Warrants, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on Tuesday, jail records show.
Jury awards $5M to man beaten by San Diego Sheriff's Deputies and attacked by K-9 in 2014
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County has been ordered to pay $5 million to a Black man who was wrongly pulled over, beaten, and arrested while driving near his parents' home in Fallbrook in 2014. A federal jury delivered its verdict on October 11, in favor of Mikhail Myles,...
Keeping It Real: Bianco & Hestrin Two More Years-The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
When former Oath Keeper Chad Bianco and combined death penalty enthusiast and low-level prosecutor Mike Hestrin rolled to easy victories in the June primary election it was a clarion call for change. And that change has come, at least for some counties in California including Riverside, thanks to the signing...
More than 1,000 students absent, suspected respiratory outbreak under investigation at 2 San Diego County schools
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School and Del Norte High School. About 400 students were absent from Del Norte High School on Wednesday and Thursday due to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
Daily Aztec
New lawsuit filed in rape case, SDSU investigation officially active
On Sept. 14, a new lawsuit was filed by the lawyer of the young woman allegedly raped by three former San Diego State football players. According to the suit filed, attorney Dan Gilleon requested documents under the California Public Records Act (CPRA) from the City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department regarding results of the rape exam and other aspects of the investigation. Gilleon claims the Police Department failed to comply with the CPRA requests.
Woman's death in Vista under investigation
San Diego County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances that led to a woman’s death in Vista.
Regional task force set to tackle homelessness in countywide action plan
San Diego County’s regional task force on homelessness has released a plan aimed at adding more than 800 shelter beds. It’s a broad and comprehensive strategy directed at the city of San Diego, north, east and south counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coast News
Encinitas coffee shop owner shot, injured in altercation with transient
ENCINITAS — A local coffee shop owner was shot and injured and another person was wounded following an altercation Thursday morning involving a transient man who had been asked to leave the business located in the 400 block of South Coast Highway 101. The suspect believed to have fired...
Swim instructor accused of molesting 2 students appears in court
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old swim instructor accused of molesting two students appeared before a judge Wednesday morning. Nicholas Piazza faces charges in two separate cases. According to court paperwork, in 2021 Piazza was under investigation for molesting a child while working as a swim instructor at...
Pacific Surfliner train travel halted in southern California. When will service be restored?
Amtrak crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente.
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD opens its 2nd PAAL location at the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center
In 2007, the Santa Ana Police Department opened its doors to its first Police Athletic and Activities League (PAAL) Center on the city’s west side. Today, a SECOND PAAL location, within the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center, has opened its door for Santa Ana children to enjoy on the east side of Santa Ana. Combined, these two centers serve 130 youths, providing critical after-school homework assistance, physical fitness training, exposure to culture and arts, and life lessons thru its expanding athletics programs.
State adds $300 million to plan to move train tracks off bluffs
Monday, local and state officials announced that California will kick in $300 million toward the project to move the train tracks off the bluffs in Del Mar.
newsantaana.com
West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana
West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
Comments / 0