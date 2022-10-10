On Sept. 14, a new lawsuit was filed by the lawyer of the young woman allegedly raped by three former San Diego State football players. According to the suit filed, attorney Dan Gilleon requested documents under the California Public Records Act (CPRA) from the City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department regarding results of the rape exam and other aspects of the investigation. Gilleon claims the Police Department failed to comply with the CPRA requests.

