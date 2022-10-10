Read full article on original website
Related
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
New iPhone Feature Having Unexpected/Unwanted Results
The iPhone is always coming out with some new and upgraded features. We all know that person who always has to get the newest and latest edition of whatever the technology is. Sometimes I think some of this technology gets out of hand...and isn't as well thought out as it probably should be. But, who would have thought that this would happen?
msn.com
Amusement park goers with iPhone 14s are accidentally alerting 911 after rollercoaster rides register as car accidents
Emergency dispatchers received notifications that iPhone 14 owners had been in car crashes when they rode a roller coaster. The Wall Street Journal reported that a small group of users of the newest iPhone had the notifications sent from their phones while they were at the Kings Island amusement park, in Warren County, Ohio. The smartphones’ car-crash detection systems were likely triggered by the ride’s rapid deceleration or a sudden stop, according to the outlet.
iPhone 14 crash detection is inadvertently triggering on roller coasters
In brief: Over a million hours of crash data both in the real world and the lab seemingly wasn't enough to iron out all of the wrinkles in a prominent feature on Apple's latest smartphone. Crash detection debuted as one of a handful of new features on the iPhone 14...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yahoo!
55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13
Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL・
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
This hidden iPhone messaging feature in iOS 16 is a game-changer
In the coming weeks, iPhone owners are going to uncover a ton of neat tricks in iOS 16 that Apple never covered prior to launch. We’ve already covered a few of them, such as keyboard haptics and helpful Lock Screen widgets, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. iOS 16 also introduces a hidden messaging feature that may just change the way you use the Messages app forever. You’ll have to do some digging to find it, though.
Business Insider
15 Amazon Prime sale deals that beat discounts we saw on Amazon's first Prime Day 2022
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is on through October 12, and it's only fair to wonder if the deals are as good as the Prime Day bargains from July. During the summer Prime Day, we saw low prices on everything from Apple Watches to small appliances to clothing basics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
CARS・
Every iPhone owner urged to check for huge change in the next week
CALLING all iPhone owners – an important new update may be on the way. Details of a mysterious new update have appeared online, and it could be just days away. We're currently using iOS 16.0.2 – a newer version of iOS 16 – that was released last month.
Three mind-blowing new iPhone tricks you MUST learn – and you’ve probably never tried them
YOUR iPhone has just been upgraded with some clever new tricks. The latest iOS 16 update adds loads of great features – including a long-awaited typing trick. TikTok tech whiz @kaansanity has shared some very clever hacks you'll definitely want to know. First, make sure you're using the latest...
Amazon is giving away $22 in free money during its surprise Amazon Prime Day-like sale. Here's how to cash in
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is on now. It's an event exclusively for Amazon Prime...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
Apple releases iOS 16.0.3 with notification fixes, improved camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro, more
Apple is continuing to fix some of the early bugs affecting iOS 16 as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The company is now rolling out iOS 16.0.3, which includes additional bug fixes and performance improvements for notifications, the Camera app, and more. You can update your...
Top iOS 16 features that you can enjoy without jailbreaking your iPhone
Disclaimer: This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Jailbreak community serves a great deal for Apple Inc to come up with new feature ideas in their upcoming iOS s. As an iOS 16 jailbreak enthusiast, you may already be very aware that it has been one of their practices to make use of jailbreak tweaks to enhance the overall user experience of iPhone users. Nonetheless, if you don’t have iOS 16 yet, you can still utilize your current iOS to enjoy iOS 16 features and iOS 16 themes in a matter of seconds using the jailbreak tweaks below. Discussed below are 16 features introduced with iOS 16 that have been originally borrowed from the jailbreak community.
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Digital Trends
You’re ruining your iPhone 14 Pro if you turn off the always-on screen
With the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Apple gave us a wonderful gift, but I’m seeing some ungratefulness. I’m talking about the always-on screen, which brings the new iPhone alive in a way it never has been before. Yet, and I can’t believe I’m about to say this, there are quite a lot of people turning the feature off!
Millions told their iPhones are dangerous – don’t ignore latest warning
IF you've got a really old iPhone then it's time to upgrade. Very old iPhone models are now considered dangerous – so you need to check your handset now. This week Apple dropped the new iOS 16.0.3 update. It's a follow-on from the major iOS 16 update that landed...
Gizmodo
Microsoft Reveals Three New Surface Computers, Including One That Costs $4,300
Microsoft is still making Surface PCs! The company held a short virtual event earlier today to introduce two new models to its lineup, plus a few new software updates coming down the pipeline, including one with DALL-E integration. For hardware, the Surface Studio 2+ is the big kicker today, as...
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
CARS・
Is It Better To Sell Or Trade In Your Old iPhone? Here's What You Need Know
If you're ready to upgrade to a new iPhone, you have a big choice to make: do you sell your old iPhone yourself or trade it in for a discount?
Comments / 0