New iPhone Feature Having Unexpected/Unwanted Results

The iPhone is always coming out with some new and upgraded features. We all know that person who always has to get the newest and latest edition of whatever the technology is. Sometimes I think some of this technology gets out of hand...and isn't as well thought out as it probably should be. But, who would have thought that this would happen?
msn.com

Amusement park goers with iPhone 14s are accidentally alerting 911 after rollercoaster rides register as car accidents

Emergency dispatchers received notifications that iPhone 14 owners had been in car crashes when they rode a roller coaster. The Wall Street Journal reported that a small group of users of the newest iPhone had the notifications sent from their phones while they were at the Kings Island amusement park, in Warren County, Ohio. The smartphones’ car-crash detection systems were likely triggered by the ride’s rapid deceleration or a sudden stop, according to the outlet.
