ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 1

Related
The Oregonian

Starting punter remains in flux for Oregon Ducks

Oregon’s punting situation is in flux midway through the season. The No. 12 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) have relied on two punters, Adam Barry and Ross James, in two of the last three games as the starting role has gone back and forth between the pair of offseason transfers.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Third down among areas being addressed by Oregon Ducks during bye week

The Oregon Ducks have spent their bye week practices focusing on a few specific areas in need of improvement, including third down execution. No. 12 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) is at or near the top of the Pac-12 in rushing offense and run defense, total and scoring offense and sacks allowed. The Ducks are also at or near the bottom of the conference in pass defense, third down and red zone defense and a couple of special teams units midway through the season.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Arizona State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball focused on improving defense, rebounding in preseason practice

Rebounding and defense, two of the foundational pillars of Dana Altman teams, were among the Oregon Ducks’ biggest deficiencies last season. The Ducks ranked 115th in defensive efficiency, second-lowest of Altman’s 12 seasons, and had a negative rebounding margin for the first time since his first season at UO in 2010-11. It should come as little surprise that Oregon’s season ended in the second round of the NIT.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pro Football Focus#American Football#College Football#Wildcats
fishduck.com

PAC-12: You Better Get Your Rear in Gear, or May You Rest in Peace

(We have a guest article today from a fellow Oregon fan in Nevada, as we wish to welcome Byron Bergeron and discuss his important topic in the OBD forum) The Pac-12’s media contracts have long been abysmal. Not just bad, but atrocious. Why would UCLA or USC want to remain in the Pac 12? They embody the No. 2 media market in the United States. Of course, they are desirable, but not because they are good football programs but because their media market makes money.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kezi.com

Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KTVZ

Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes, other counties due to Cedar Creek Fire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Tuesday due to continuous smoke impacts in Lane County and intermittent smoke impacts in Clackamas, Deschutes, Douglas, northern Klamath, Lake, Multnomah and Washington counties from the Cedar Creek fire and fires in Washington.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Downed tree blocks McKenzie River near Paradise Campground

MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A fallen tree has blocked the McKenzie River, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO says a downed tree has completely obstructed passage along the McKenzie river about 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground, near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Highway. The LCSO says the blockage is unsafe to navigate, and recommend a change of plans for anyone traveling down the river.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State’s first green hydrogen project could be among most expensive attempts to cut emissions

A proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by producing green hydrogen gas and blending it into natural gas for consumers in Eugene could come with record costs.  If approved, about 2,500 customers of NW Natural, the state’s largest natural gas utility, would begin receiving natural gas with 5% hydrogen gas by early 2024.  The company […] The post State’s first green hydrogen project could be among most expensive attempts to cut emissions appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER

The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
ROSEBURG, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy