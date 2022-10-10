(We have a guest article today from a fellow Oregon fan in Nevada, as we wish to welcome Byron Bergeron and discuss his important topic in the OBD forum) The Pac-12’s media contracts have long been abysmal. Not just bad, but atrocious. Why would UCLA or USC want to remain in the Pac 12? They embody the No. 2 media market in the United States. Of course, they are desirable, but not because they are good football programs but because their media market makes money.

