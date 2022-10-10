Read full article on original website
Starting punter remains in flux for Oregon Ducks
Oregon’s punting situation is in flux midway through the season. The No. 12 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) have relied on two punters, Adam Barry and Ross James, in two of the last three games as the starting role has gone back and forth between the pair of offseason transfers.
Third down among areas being addressed by Oregon Ducks during bye week
The Oregon Ducks have spent their bye week practices focusing on a few specific areas in need of improvement, including third down execution. No. 12 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) is at or near the top of the Pac-12 in rushing offense and run defense, total and scoring offense and sacks allowed. The Ducks are also at or near the bottom of the conference in pass defense, third down and red zone defense and a couple of special teams units midway through the season.
Is Damien Martinez the answer as Oregon State seeks to add explosiveness to running game?
Michael Odle thought he had seen the last of Damien Martinez. The Lewisville (Texas) High School football coach had a good run with his star running back, who accumulated nearly 4,500 rushing yards and 66 touchdowns during his career. He was a player Odle could count on to lead by example.
A 6-star prospect? Oregon Ducks land nation's No. 1 kicker Grant Meadors
Special teams recruiting rankings are often obscure, and there aren't many trusted sources in the evaluation process. However, Chris Sailer Kicking is the gold standard. Their No. 1 kicker for the class of 2023? Liberty High School (California) athlete Grant Meadors. On Wednesday, the 5-foot-11, ...
Oregon Ducks add commitment from top-ranked 2023 kicker Grant Meadors
The Oregon Ducks have landed a verbal commitment from a highly acclaimed kicker. Grant Meadors, the top-ranked kicker in the class of 2023 by Chris Sailer Kicking, committed to the Ducks on Wednesday. He chose Oregon over Oregon State and Army. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Meadors is one of four kickers...
Jake Cookus encouraged by Oregon State’s special team’s progress, despite key injuries
The life of a college football special teams coach is best spent in the background. Outsiders rarely say anything about the special teams coach until something goes wrong. And then it’s open season on everything ailing the unit. It’s why Oregon State special teams coach Jake Cookus talks to...
Pac-12 football power rankings, Week 7: It’s close at the top with L.A. schools, Oregon Ducks
The two undefeated teams from Los Angeles claimed the top two spots in this week’s Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive, while the Oregon Ducks are a close third. The USC Trojans maintained their hold on the No. 1 spot, with the UCLA Bruins and the Ducks each...
Oregon men’s basketball focused on improving defense, rebounding in preseason practice
Rebounding and defense, two of the foundational pillars of Dana Altman teams, were among the Oregon Ducks’ biggest deficiencies last season. The Ducks ranked 115th in defensive efficiency, second-lowest of Altman’s 12 seasons, and had a negative rebounding margin for the first time since his first season at UO in 2010-11. It should come as little surprise that Oregon’s season ended in the second round of the NIT.
fishduck.com
PAC-12: You Better Get Your Rear in Gear, or May You Rest in Peace
(We have a guest article today from a fellow Oregon fan in Nevada, as we wish to welcome Byron Bergeron and discuss his important topic in the OBD forum) The Pac-12’s media contracts have long been abysmal. Not just bad, but atrocious. Why would UCLA or USC want to remain in the Pac 12? They embody the No. 2 media market in the United States. Of course, they are desirable, but not because they are good football programs but because their media market makes money.
KGW
Can Oregon make the College Football Playoff? | Locked On Ducks
After winning five in a row, Oregon is the highest-ranked one-loss team in the country. Is making the CFB out of the question?
Thursday Night Spotlight: Oregon high school football Week 6 scores, schedule, links
This week’s Spotlight comes a day early, as half of Class 6A football games this week are being played on Thursday. Why is this? A statewide referee shortage has affected the schedule for all sorts of sports. Some are worried that some football games being on Thursdays and Saturdays is only the beginning.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
One of my best meals ever on the Oregon Coast
Disclaimer: This is based on recollections of a true story. A few years back, I spent some time with my family on the coast. I was looking forward to the nice weather and good laughs. However, I got an unexpected surprise that made the trip even better!
KTVZ
Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes, other counties due to Cedar Creek Fire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Tuesday due to continuous smoke impacts in Lane County and intermittent smoke impacts in Clackamas, Deschutes, Douglas, northern Klamath, Lake, Multnomah and Washington counties from the Cedar Creek fire and fires in Washington.
kezi.com
Downed tree blocks McKenzie River near Paradise Campground
MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A fallen tree has blocked the McKenzie River, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO says a downed tree has completely obstructed passage along the McKenzie river about 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground, near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Highway. The LCSO says the blockage is unsafe to navigate, and recommend a change of plans for anyone traveling down the river.
State’s first green hydrogen project could be among most expensive attempts to cut emissions
A proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by producing green hydrogen gas and blending it into natural gas for consumers in Eugene could come with record costs. If approved, about 2,500 customers of NW Natural, the state’s largest natural gas utility, would begin receiving natural gas with 5% hydrogen gas by early 2024. The company […] The post State’s first green hydrogen project could be among most expensive attempts to cut emissions appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kqennewsradio.com
IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER
The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
The Oregonian
