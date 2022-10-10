ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

2 Netflix releases from this past weekend that are so underrated

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WILJ7_0iTcmDXv00

Out of the usual hefty batch of new Netflix releases that the streamer dumped on us over the weekend, some of the just-released titles will stand out and maybe even go on to become favorites — or at least more heavily streamed — than others, depending on who’s watching. For me, two of the eight titles that we previewed on Friday are not only top-notch but among Netflix’s more underrated series of late: They include a new K-drama, Glitch, and the third and final season of a wonderful series set in Ireland, Derry Girls.

2 new Netflix releases to check out

We’ll talk about both of these new Netflix titles below, which are absolutely worth adding to your must-watch streaming list.

Glitch

After finishing the second episode of this 10-episode new Netflix release, I was wavering a bit and almost ready to give up on it. Glitch definitely starts slow, but stick with it: Things kick into overdrive in Episode 3, with the series’ dynamics firmly in place.

Set in Seoul, it’s a sort of buddy dramedy that pairs up a straight-laced, analytical young woman with her snarky, cool opposite. Together, they investigate the mystery of the disappearance of the first woman’s boyfriend. You’re led to believe that he was snatched by aliens, and that one of the two women can actually see aliens among us — while the other is a believer who loves chasing down these kinds of fringe-y mysteries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202rHf_0iTcmDXv00
A scene from the Netflix K-drama “Glitch,” which debuted on October 7. Image source: Netflix

A new K-drama; two impossible to dislike female characters who are thrown together for what basically amounts to going on a quest; aliens; comedy; a religious cult — Glitch has all the elements of a great and compulsively bingeable Netflix series. But, again, you’ve got to give it at least until Episode 3 for things to really get going.

Derry Girls

Meanwhile, I’ve found it to be a good rule of thumb to follow that almost any streaming title that emerges out of Ireland is worth at least checking out, if not enjoying in full. It’s not so much a stereotype as it is the sum total of my experience enjoying Irish content, including everything from the gangland drama Kin on AMC+ (starring Daredevil’s Charlie Cox) to the criminally underrated Derry Girls on Netflix — not to mention a buzzy movie like The Banshees of Inisherin starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson that’s coming to theaters later this month.

Regarding Derry Girls: Among the new Netflix releases this past weekend, the streamer gave us the third and final season of this very sweet, very Irish, and very F-bomb-laden series that revolves around a core group of high school friends. “While Northern Ireland is growing up, this gang of ‘eejits’ certainly aren’t any time soon,” Netflix’s summary teases. Furthermore, “There’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over.”

“Change may finally be coming to Northern Ireland. But the high school hardships of Erin and her friends show no signs of letting up.”

This series makes me want to chug a pint and hop on the first Aer Lingus flight I can get straight to Londonderry. You’ll laugh until your stomach hurts, you’ll cry, and you’ll eventually come to understand that Netflix series just don’t get much better than this.

More Netflix news: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick

My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
MOVIES
Tyla

First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh

If Don't Worry Darling just didn't give you enough of your Florence Pugh fix, then you're in luck - she'll be back sooner than you think in a brand new Netflix thriller. The psychological drama, set in 1862 in the Irish Midlands, is an adaption on the best selling novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the author of Room, so you just know it's going to be good.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Colin Farrell
A.V. Club

Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit

The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derry Girls
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Glitch
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad

The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can

The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
TV SHOWS
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
CNET

You Really Should Check Out Netflix's Hidden Menu. Here's Where to Find It

If you find yourself spending more time scrolling through Netflix than watching movies and TV, there's a better way. You don't have to be stuck at the mercy of the algorithm or the newish two-thumbs-up like option. If you're sick of seeing the same list of TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before, you know it's not the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

344K+
Followers
11K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy