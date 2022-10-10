ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg School District to host forum on youth violence

The Harrisburg School District will host a forum on youth violence, following recent attacks involving young people as well as a homicide. Moderated by Joyce Davis, PennLive’s Outreach & Opinion Editor, and Sheila Dow-Ford, the district’s public forum will allow Harrisburg residents to discuss ways to reduce violence among their peers.
The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky

Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
Volunteers wanted for Harrisburg tree planting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is going to be planting street trees again this fall and the city is looking for volunteers to help. Volunteers are needed on Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; and Sunday, Oct. 30. If you’d like to volunteer, you can click here to fill out a volunteer form.
Big Brother Big Sister 'Over the Edge' Event

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Big Brother Big Sister non-profit organization is offering volunteers, parents, and guardians to rappel down the Fulton Bank Building Friday in Harrisburg. The "Over the Edge" event will raise money for the Bigs to mentor their Littles at little or no cost. “They’re raising funds...
Harrisburg's Second Street becomes two-way

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The transition happened at noon Thursday. This change involves a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets. Numerous traffic lights have been decommissioned, and there are roundabouts at Verbeke, Reily and Kelker streets. A traffic light will...
New bike share program starts in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Susque-cycle,” a brand new bike share program with six stations, rolled out in Harrisburg in early October. The program is replacing a previous bike share program in Harrisburg that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bikes can be returned to any of the six stations.
Dauphin County Arby’s shutting down

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Arby’s restaurant, located in Lower Paxton Township, at 5101 Jonestown Road, will be closing its doors to the public on Sunday, Oct. 23. The manager of the establishment refused to comment on why the business is closing. The location has been proposed...
York County projects receive $650,000 in grant funding

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – On Wednesday the York County Grant Committee approved funding for 17 different projects totaling $678,350. The goal for these projects is to attract visitors who are outside a 50-mile radius of York County, enhance the visitor’s experience, and create economic growth through the promotion of overnight stays.
Weekend Interstate 83 bridge repairs postponed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Repairs on the expansion dam on the southbound lanes of the I-83 John Harris Memorial Bridge in Harrisburg will be postponed until further notice. According to PennDOT, an update on the repairs will be made available once a new work date is rescheduled. Get daily...
Police in Harrisburg respond to 'shots fired' call

Police in Harrisburg responded to a possible shooting incident on Wednesday night. Police officers confirmed a 'shots fired' call along the intersection of Susquehanna and Verbeke streets. No one was found injured in the incident.
Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’

The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
