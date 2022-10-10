Read full article on original website
Harrisburg School District to host forum on youth violence
The Harrisburg School District will host a forum on youth violence, following recent attacks involving young people as well as a homicide. Moderated by Joyce Davis, PennLive’s Outreach & Opinion Editor, and Sheila Dow-Ford, the district’s public forum will allow Harrisburg residents to discuss ways to reduce violence among their peers.
The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky
Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
Harrisburg School officials are showing sorely needed leadership in uniting the community to address youth violence | Social Views
The Harrisburg School District is calling the community together in a public forum to discuss solutions to the crisis of violence among youth in Harrisburg. We thank them for stepping up to do something to save the city’s children. School officials are scheduling a public forum for 6 p.m....
Volunteers wanted for Harrisburg tree planting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is going to be planting street trees again this fall and the city is looking for volunteers to help. Volunteers are needed on Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; and Sunday, Oct. 30. If you’d like to volunteer, you can click here to fill out a volunteer form.
Satanic Temple group claims Northern York declined donation offer following last month's after-school event
DILLSBURG, Pa. — After holding a Satanic Temple event at a York County school, the After School Satan Club claims that the school district's superintendent "respectfully declined" the donation it offered, suggesting that they give it to a Christian ministry program instead. ASSC spokesperson June Everett said the Satanic...
Big Brother Big Sister 'Over the Edge' Event
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Big Brother Big Sister non-profit organization is offering volunteers, parents, and guardians to rappel down the Fulton Bank Building Friday in Harrisburg. The "Over the Edge" event will raise money for the Bigs to mentor their Littles at little or no cost. “They’re raising funds...
Harrisburg ponders fate of abandoned William Penn High School as building deteriorates
Harrisburg School District cannot continue to avoid the issue of the abandoned and deteriorating William Penn High School, the district’s administration told the school board Tuesday night, expressing the need to “open a dialogue” about the property’s ultimate fate. While the district has not made any...
Over 100 rats on the loose in Harrisburg
More than 100 domesticated rats are on the loose near Harrisburg. In Steelton, state police said that it appears someone illegally dumped them.
Harrisburg's Second Street becomes two-way
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The transition happened at noon Thursday. This change involves a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets. Numerous traffic lights have been decommissioned, and there are roundabouts at Verbeke, Reily and Kelker streets. A traffic light will...
Harrisburg Bureau of Fire presents awards, swears in new firefighters at ceremony
At an annual event, Harrisburg firefighters have been recognized for their actions both locally and nationwide. On Tuesday, the Bureau of Fire held its swearing-in and awards ceremony, distributing awards for heroism, CPR saves and bravery, among other honors. “Today is another great day in the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire...
Fentanyl overdoses, how to get help, will be focus of central Pa. town hall
A discussion of the fentanyl overdose crisis and how to get help for addiction will be the focus of a town hall in Cumberland County on Oct. 19. The meeting will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lower Allen Township municipal building at 2233 Gettysburg Pike. It’s open to everyone.
New bike share program starts in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Susque-cycle,” a brand new bike share program with six stations, rolled out in Harrisburg in early October. The program is replacing a previous bike share program in Harrisburg that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bikes can be returned to any of the six stations.
Scenes from the 2022 Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade
The 2022 Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade — Thousands lined the streets of Mechanicsburg for their annual Halloween Parade. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Dauphin County Arby’s shutting down
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Arby’s restaurant, located in Lower Paxton Township, at 5101 Jonestown Road, will be closing its doors to the public on Sunday, Oct. 23. The manager of the establishment refused to comment on why the business is closing. The location has been proposed...
York County projects receive $650,000 in grant funding
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – On Wednesday the York County Grant Committee approved funding for 17 different projects totaling $678,350. The goal for these projects is to attract visitors who are outside a 50-mile radius of York County, enhance the visitor’s experience, and create economic growth through the promotion of overnight stays.
Weekend Interstate 83 bridge repairs postponed in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Repairs on the expansion dam on the southbound lanes of the I-83 John Harris Memorial Bridge in Harrisburg will be postponed until further notice. According to PennDOT, an update on the repairs will be made available once a new work date is rescheduled. Get daily...
Halloween 2022 | Here are Central Pennsylvania's trick-or-treat & parade dates
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween 2022 is just around the corner!. This year, October 31 is set to be a Monday, meaning many of our communities will be hosting celebrations either on or prior to Halloween this year. Here's when municipalities and townships across Central Pennsylvania will be holding Halloween...
Police in Harrisburg respond to 'shots fired' call
Police in Harrisburg responded to a possible shooting incident on Wednesday night. Police officers confirmed a 'shots fired' call along the intersection of Susquehanna and Verbeke streets. No one was found injured in the incident.
Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’
The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
