HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is going to be planting street trees again this fall and the city is looking for volunteers to help. Volunteers are needed on Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; and Sunday, Oct. 30. If you’d like to volunteer, you can click here to fill out a volunteer form.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO