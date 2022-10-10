Read full article on original website
Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
Nessel partners with Michigan Humane in animal abuse investigation
DETROIT — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined Michigan Humane in efforts to crack down on animal abuse in the Detroit area. Together, they announced charges have been filed against a 52-year-old River Rouge man for allegedly operating a dog fighting ring. They say he submitted photos and videos depicting dog fights to social media and engaged in discussions related to the breeding and selling of dogs for the ring.
Lori's Voice gifts accessible van to family with 2 children in wheelchairs
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A northern Michigan family with two kids in wheelchairs now has a wheelchair-accessible van thanks to a local nonprofit. Lori’s Voice says every several months, it gifts specialized vans to Michigan families who need them. We’re told vans of this nature cost around $75,000 and are funded by generous donations.
