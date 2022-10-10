Read full article on original website
Jennifer Aniston looks radiant with her honey blonde hair worn down as she films scenes with Jon Hamm for The Morning Show on NY's Coney Island
Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island, New York with her new co-star, Mad Men actor, Jon Hamm, 51. They were filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater...
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
msn.com
Fans Are Super Concerned for Jennifer Garner After Seeing One of Her Latest Videos
Apart from being a celebrated actress and a dedicated baker, Jennifer Garner is also an avid athlete. While she has had a ton of practice with dynamic moves, one of her most recent stunts had fans on the edge of their seats. On September 16, the 13 Going on 30...
'It's Clear He's Not Happy': J Lo & Ben Affleck Fighting Nonstop, Newlywed Bliss Has Worn Off
It was the fairytale ending Jennifer Lopez had always wanted. In April 2021, fresh off her split from Alex Rodriguez, the star found herself back in the arms of ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot twice this year. "Jennifer was walking on air," an insider revealed. Now,...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
Janet Jackson Poses with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris in Rare Photo Op: 'So Good Catching Up'
The 23-year-old musician — who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe — keeps her relationship with her famous family private, despite scrutiny. Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson are together again! In a photo posted Friday, the two Jacksons sit side by side, pictured during a fashion week party in France. The aunt and niece were sitting on a couch looking glam as Paris posed in sunglasses, thigh-high boots and round sunglasses. Janet was wearing a white button-down with a gray suit and tie, her hair piled up...
The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt
There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Popculture
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split
Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
Malia Obama is a jean queen! See her best outfits rocking denim
Malia Obama loves denim. The daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama loves rocking jean shorts, pants, shirts, and more. See her best look rocking denim below. ...
