Lexington, KY

Louisville Is High On Five-Star CG AJ Johnson's List

Five-star combo guard AJ Johnson began his high school career at Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California but decided to transfer to Kanye West’s Donda Academy of Simi Valley, California for the 2022-2023 season. The thought of Johnson playing at the school built by creative artist and visionary Kanye West is an attractive reason to go there in and of itself.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

UK visiting in-state star Jasper Johnson

Since arriving at Kentucky, John Calipari has thrived at recruiting the best players in the country. At times, that has come at the expense of not recruiting in-state prospects, which has frustrated many fans. Let’s be honest, Kentucky doesn’t produce many top-25 prospects. In fact, dating back to...
LEXINGTON, KY
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Kenny Payne to Louisville fans: "I need you" at Louisville Live

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kenny Payne delivered a message the day he was hired as the men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville in March. The former star at U of L told all of the former players and the fans in general that he needed help taking the program back to national prominence. Payne said he couldn't do it alone and noted there would be times when he needed more backing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky lands commitment from in-state punter Carter Schwartz

The Kentucky Wildcats welcomed several recruits on campus this past weekend as they look to round-out the class of 2023, and get a head start on the 2024 and 2025 classes. Carter Schwartz out of Trinity High School in Louisville, was one of the players to make his way to Lexington this weekend. He took to Twitter on Monday night to announce his commitment to the Cats.
LEXINGTON, KY
Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.
LEXINGTON, KY
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Milt Wagner
Kentucky commit Jaremiah Anglin Jr. schedules official visit

Lake Wales (Fla.) safety Jaremiah Anglin Jr. (6-foot-1, 184) will take an official visit to Lexington this weekend when UK hosts Mississippi State. Anglin, who committed to the Wildcats in August, made an unofficial visit in June. Defensive backs coach Chris Collins and inside linebackers coach Mike Stoops served as the recruiters of the Florida defensive back.
LEXINGTON, KY
College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Injury News

On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. "Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"
LEXINGTON, KY
Is Kentucky Just in Utilization of Chris Rodriguez?

Kentucky is 0-2 with star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr in the backfield.  The expectation was the arrival of the now fifth all-time leading rusher in program history would jolt the somewhat-underachieving offense to a new height, giving the Wildcats that extra juice on the ground and ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Espn#Sierra Canyon#Nj#Stanford
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
LEXINGTON, KY
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022

If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Gloves come off in Louisville mayoral debate as race heats up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For months, Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg have played it safe on the campaign trail, appearing together in cordial forums with answers that many observers have remarked were quite similar. But Louisville's mayoral race is heating up now, with two attack ads airing on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
