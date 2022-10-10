New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is going to get paid this offseason. He is in an interesting spot in free agency. Several teams need a center fielder. The problem is that there are not going to be many every day options available at the position in the open market. With the likes of Kevin Kiermaier and Odubel Herrera as the possible second and third options, Nimmo is going to be a very attractive piece during the offseason.

