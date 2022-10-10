Read full article on original website
New York Yankees reportedly eyeing Yoshinobu Yamamoto
The New York Yankees know they need to strengthen their rotation going forward. Those hopes could lead to their sights turning to Japan. According to Yahoo Japan, the Yankees are amongst the teams eyeing Orix Buffaloes pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yahoo Japan further reported that more than ten teams are keeping tabs on Yamamoto for when he is posted.
3 potential landing spots for New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is going to get paid this offseason. He is in an interesting spot in free agency. Several teams need a center fielder. The problem is that there are not going to be many every day options available at the position in the open market. With the likes of Kevin Kiermaier and Odubel Herrera as the possible second and third options, Nimmo is going to be a very attractive piece during the offseason.
Former Phillies All-Star Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch at NLDS Game 3
The Return of the Flyin' Hawaiian: Shane Victorino will throw out the first pitch before Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park!
