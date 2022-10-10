The entire NFL world was talking about a controversial play that included Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Toward the end of the game, Jarrett sacked Brady on a third-down play, and it look like the Falcons were going to have an opportunity to win the game. However, Jarrett was called for a roughing the passer penalty, allowing the Buccaneers to keep the drive going and hold on for the victory. But one thing that stood out with the play is Brady seen attempting to kick Jarrett after the sack. ESPN's Mike Greenberg and former NFL safety Ryan Clark talked about the kick on the ESPN show Get Up and said they did not like how Brady handled the situation.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO