Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Tom Brady Becomes Owner of New Pro Sports Team
Tom Brady is now an owner of a professional sports team. On Wednesday, Major League Pickleball (MLP) announced that an ownership group that features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former top tennis player Kim Clijsters purchased an expansion team for the 2023 MLPB season. The group is led by Knighthead Capital Management, LLC.
Popculture
Tom Brady Takes Heat for Attempting to Kick Falcons Player During Controversial Play
The entire NFL world was talking about a controversial play that included Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Toward the end of the game, Jarrett sacked Brady on a third-down play, and it look like the Falcons were going to have an opportunity to win the game. However, Jarrett was called for a roughing the passer penalty, allowing the Buccaneers to keep the drive going and hold on for the victory. But one thing that stood out with the play is Brady seen attempting to kick Jarrett after the sack. ESPN's Mike Greenberg and former NFL safety Ryan Clark talked about the kick on the ESPN show Get Up and said they did not like how Brady handled the situation.
Popculture
World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career
A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
MLB・
Popculture
Goose Runs Loose During MLB Playoff Game, and the Reactions Are Priceless
Baseball fans got a treat while watching the MLB playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. During the eighth inning of Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series, a goose made its way onto the field at Dodgers Stadium and would not leave. Both teams played on, but when the Padres switched pitchers, the grounds crew at Dodger Stadium worked to get the goose off the field.
Comments / 0