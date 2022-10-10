Read full article on original website
3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season
If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
Eagles Week 6 injury report: Good news comes at Wednesday’s practice
We’re a long way from Week 6’s Sunday Night Football game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but after hearing head coach Nick Sirianni state a week ago that he was hopeful that everyone could play versus the Arizona Cardinals, fingers are crossed that the Birds will be at full strength for Philly’s tilt with the hated Dallas Cowboys this time around.
The Commanders have reached a crossroads in Ron Rivera’s tenure
Three years and (nearly) one week ago, the Washington Commanders announced they had fired Jay Gruden. A few hours later, Bruce Allen would say the now infamous “The culture is damn good,” quote to the media. The culture, to the surprise of no one, had been revealed to have been anything but “good” or stable.
Lakers surprisingly trade standout potential hidden gem
The excitement for a new season of Los Angeles Lakers basketball is tangible, but that excitement would increase tenfold if the front office finds a way to trade Russell Westbrook for viable rotation players. The Lakers’ last hope in that regard might be the Indiana Pacers, who are rebuilding around...
3 takeaways from Houston Astros locker room after ALDS Game 2 win over Seattle Mariners
HOUSTON, TX — Alvarez hit another game-changing home run on Thursday, this time going opposite field with a two-run homer to boost the Houston Astros to a 4-2 victory and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS. Game 3 is set for Saturday afternoon in Seattle (1:07 p.m. local time), marking the first postseason game in the Emerald City since 2001.
Lakers Fans Bet $5, Win $150 + NBA League Pass Free if LeBron Scores 1 Point
The Lakers are no strangers to high expectations. As LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company aim for a bounce-back year, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promo to usher in the new NBA season: Bet $5, Get NBA League Pass free for three months! AND if you’re a new FanDuel user, you’ll get $150 in free bets too.
