Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette, Pontotoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Lafayette; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Denmark, or 15 miles southeast of Oxford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Trace State Park, Ecru, Randolph, Troy, Tula, Furrs, Denmark, Sherman, Thaxton, Algoma, Toccopola, Hortontown, Esperanza, Endville, Cherry Creek, Chiwapa, Pannell, Delay and Rough Edge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR KINGSBURY COUNTY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Kingsbury. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel could be difficult.
Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-11 16:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats; Eastern Alaska Range; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Significant Snowfall Southeast of Delta Junction This Week Snow is falling southeast of Delta Junction and will taper off this afternoon. Storm total snowfall amounts are expected to be 2 to 4 inches by noon today, with the heaviest snow along the Alaska Highway east of Dry Creek. Another significant snowfall is expected in this same area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, with an additional 4-8 inches of snow expected.
Flood Watch issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 18:16:00 Expires: 2022-10-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Saipan and Tinian. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
Flood Watch issued for Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes, roads and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and continue Saturday night as a low pressure system off the Southern California Coast moves inland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Block Island, Newport, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Block Island; Newport; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA and Southern Plymouth MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 01:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northwest Deserts FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following area, central and southern Mohave County. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes, roads and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and continue through Saturday night into Sunday morning as a low pressure system off the Southern California Coast moves inland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 04:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Franklin; Oxford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Maine, including the following counties, Franklin and Oxford. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 453 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bethel, Rumford, Andover, Grafton, Waterford, Weld, Lovell, Chatham, Hanover, and Gilead.
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Hancock FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot and Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In North Woods Maine, Northern Piscataquis and Northern Somerset. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Locally heavy rainfall will occur across the area today into Saturday morning. Amounts in excess of 2 to 3 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 01:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes, roads and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and continue Saturday night as a low pressure system off the Southern California Coast moves inland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Nantucket by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Nantucket WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA and Southern Plymouth MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Central La Paz, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 01:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa; Parker Valley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Kofa and Parker Valley. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West and Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A low pressure system will push eastward across the area Saturday through Sunday. Abundant moisture with the system will lead to scatted to wide showers and thunderstorm that will be capable of producing flash flooding. Most rain is expected to fall between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected. The strongest winds generally along the Downeast coast and across higher terrain areas. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Central Penobscot, Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington and Northern Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages may result.
Red Flag Warning issued for Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, AND 437 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Red Flag Warning issued for Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland; North Laramie Range and Adjacent High Plains; North Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; North Snowy Range Foothills; Southern Laramie Range; Southern Laramie Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 419, 420, 427, 428, 429, AND 432 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bracken, Lewis, Mason, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bracken; Lewis; Mason; Robertson ..Increased Fire Danger Today Winds from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, and afternoon relative humidities around 25 percent, will result in an increased fire danger this afternoon. Any fires that start could spread out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
