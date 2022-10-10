Read full article on original website
Related
What we learned in Bears' heartbreaking 12-7 loss vs. Commanders
CHICAGO – The game Jeff Bezos paid all that money for, Bears and Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, went exactly how everyone predicted. A mistake-filled slopfest of a first half saw the Commanders take a 3-0 lead into the locker room. The Bears' defense, which has had trouble starting fast, held Carson Wentz and Co. to 88 yards through the first two stanzas.
How Fields impressed Bears during two-minute drill vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields showed a lot during his near-perfect second half in the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was accurate, and decisive, showed improved pocket presence, and impressive composure. It's that composure that stood out to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy,...
Commanders Scouting Report: What to expect on TNF
When the Bears take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, in a lot of ways it will be like they’re playing themselves. The Commanders are a team that has been looking for a franchise QB since Robert Griffin III hurt himself, and hope they’ve finally got their guy in Carson Wentz. They’re a team that has struggled in key categories on defense. For the Bears it’s bad run defense and lack of pressure on the quarterback. For the Commanders it’s giving up explosive pass plays and not taking the ball away. They’re also a team that has lost more than they’ve won.
Bears overreactions: Can Fields, Bears win NFC North title?
It's a short week for the Bears and a thin week for overreactions that didn't involve Justin Fields. The Bears' second-year quarterback was great in the second half of the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Fields went 12-for-13 for 135 yards and a touchdown while also adding 36 yards on the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What does 'GSH' on Bears orange jerseys stand for?
The Chicago Bears unveiled new orange jerseys and helmets for Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders. The orange uniforms attracted a lot of attention. But, what about the "GSH"?. What does GSH on Bears jersey mean?. The GSH on the arm of the Bears' uniform is an honor of George...
Grading Bears' offense, defense in loss vs. Commanders
CHICAGO -- It was a game the Bears had to win. After back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, a date with the floundering Washington Commanders was just what the doctor ordered. But try as they might, the Bears couldn't get out of their own way Thursday...
N'Keal Harry will not play in Bears-Commanders game
N’Keal Harry will have to wait at least another week to make his Bears debut. The team announced that the wide receiver is inactive for Thursday Night’s game against the Commanders. In July, Ryan Poles traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for Harry, who is a...
Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears
Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as an encore for the rookie running back who made his NFL debut last week against the Tennessee Titans, just over a month after being shot in an attempted burglary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mooney, Bears left searching for answers after loss to Commanders
CHICAGO – Darnell Mooney asked for the opportunity that came his way late Thursday night. Be it the football gods, the universe, or a deity of your choice, the Bears' star wide receiver wanted the ball with the game on the line against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field.
Fields claims pass interference on throw to Pettis
If you're looking for analysis from Justin Fields of Dante Pettis' drop in the endzone on the final drive, here it is. "That was a PI (pass interference) that we didn't get," Fields said. Despite the validity of Fields' comment, the NFL can fine him for his postgame comments about...
Bears to consider new punt returner after Jones Jr. muff
Velus Jones Jr. is in jeopardy of losing his job as the Bears primary return man. The rookie wide receiver once again made a critical error towards the end of the game, which played a critical role in the team’s loss. Jones Jr. muffed a punt inside the team’s 10-yard line, and the Commanders recovered the ball at the six-yard line, setting up Washington’s game-winning touchdown two plays later.
Revisiting iconic Bills-Chiefs playoff game ahead of Week 6 rematch
Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Round 5. Two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks will square off for the fifth time in three seasons when the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The frequent meetings have offered some of the most memorable games of the 2020s, but nothing compares to their most recent matchup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jaylon Johnson clear to play against Commanders
The Bears defense will have one of its stars back on Thursday Night. Jaylon Johnson practiced in full on Wednesday and has no game designation for the team’s matchup against the Commanders. That means he’s not doubtful, or questionable, or anything like that. He’s good to go. Johnson believes he’ll be able to pick up right where he left off in Week 2, too.
Players That Bear Watching: USC WR Jordan Addison
It is unconscionable how the Chicago Bears’ organization seemingly refuses to provide talented skill players for its beleaguered offense. Primarily, the wide receiver position has been a long neglected area in Chicago for years. Even when selecting a receiver in the first round (Kevin White, 7th overall in 2015),...
Where do Bears land in Week 6 power rankings?
The national spotlight is back on the Bears with Week 6 power rankings. The team fought back from an 18-point deficit with a 19-point answer but lost after Ihmir Smith-Marsette was stripped of the ball on the game's final drive. Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives to take...
Fields does push-ups after Pettis touchdown
Justin Fields is a tough dude. He threw a dime to Dante Pettis down the sideline for a 40-yard touchdown, while simultaneously getting thrown to the ground. Fields got comfy on the ground during Thursday night's game. He was sacked three times in the first half, and was slow to get up after a few hits.
NFL・
Fields pressured most of any QB through six games
Justin Fields is under a lot of pressure – literally and metaphorically. He's been pressured on 46 percent of his dropbacks this season – the most of any QB since ESPN started recording pressures in 2009. Against the Commanders on Thursday night, he was pressured 18 times, which...
Tony Gonzalez calls Bears a 'freshman team'
Tony Gonzalez didn't sugarcoat the Bears' first-half performance. The halftime analyst called the Bears a "freshman team" and said it would be kind to call this team "the JV team of the NFL." The Bears didn't do much in the first half. Their biggest knock was failing to score any...
Has an NFL game ever ended in a 0-0 tie?
Another Thursday, another rough night of football. Just one week after a downright ugly Indianapolis Colts 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Washington Commanders' 12-7 victory against the Chicago Bears was an equally tough watch. The Commanders and Bears played over 29 minutes before...
3 keys for Bears win on TNF + final score prediction
When betting lines opened for this Thursday’s Bears game against the Commanders, the Bears found themselves home underdogs, despite Washington’s 1-4 record. Before long, however, the lines moved to make the Bears the favorites. That didn’t last either, and as of Wednesday afternoon the Bears were deemed dogs again. The roller coaster ride for oddsmakers could foreshadow how the game plays out in primetime. Neither team has looked consistently effective on offense or defense, which may lead to a back and forth affair. Here’s how the Bears can set themselves up to get back in the win column ahead of their pseudo bye-week.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0