iheart.com
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on Instagram. Bündchen posted the praying hands emoji in response to a graphic shared by author and podcaster Jay Shetty that stated, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball
FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Aaron Judge News
Tom Brady broke out a special guest on this week's edition of his "Let's Go" podcast. New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge appeared on the podcast with Brady and Jim Gray before the start of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night in the Bronx. Judge is coming off...
Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback
Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday. Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.
This Bill Belichick Stat Exhibits Why Patriots QB Controversy Is Asinine
Everyone saw it coming from a mile away, but seeing arguments be made for the Patriots to make a quarterback change hasn’t been any less jarring. Let’s state the facts: Bailey Zappe played very well in his first NFL start. The 23-year-old executed New England’s game plan almost perfectly and managed the game well enough to earn his first win. Also a fact: the Patriots defense put together it’s best performance of the season and shut out the league’s highest scoring offense.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tom Brady Excuse News
It would be a little charitable to call some of the calls that have gone Tom Brady's way through the years "overly favorable." But there's one person who isn't going to taking the accusations against Brady lightly: Brady himself. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about the extremely controversial...
NBC Los Angeles
Raiders' Davante Adams Cited for Assault After Shoving Man to Ground
Davante Adams cited for assault after shoving man to ground originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams received a citation for assault after shoving a photographer to the ground following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, according to Kansas City Municipal Court records.
NBC Los Angeles
Revisiting Iconic Bills-Chiefs Playoff Game Ahead of Week 6 Rematch
Revisiting iconic Bills-Chiefs playoff game ahead of Week 6 rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Round 5. Two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks will square off for the fifth time in three seasons when the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The frequent meetings have offered some of the most memorable games of the 2020s, but nothing compares to their most recent matchup.
NBC Los Angeles
Meet Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson Ahead of Start Vs. Vikings
Meet Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson ahead of start vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. For the third straight week, the Miami Dolphins will be trotting out a different starting quarterback. The team has dealt with a series of injuries to the top two signal-callers on their depth chart....
NFL Insider Suggests Major Quarterback Controversy Could Take Place In New England
A major quarterback controversy could soon take place in New England. NFL insider Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee this Thursday morning that Mac Jones is still the starter, but another promising performance from Bailey Zappe this weekend could spark a controversy. Bill Belichick has never ...
NBC Sports
Vince Wilfork names the key to a Patriots win over the Browns
The Detroit Lions had no answer for the New England Patriots defense in Week 5. They totaled only 330 yards of offense as they were shut out at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. While it was an encouraging performance from the Pats' D, they'll face a slightly tougher test this Sunday when they visit the Browns. That's because they'll have to go up against No. 24 in the Cleveland backfield.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady has funny response to roughing the passer question
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers benefitted from a horrendous roughing the passer call in their win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. As you might expect, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is offering no apologies. Brady was asked during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast about...
